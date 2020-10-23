Justin Jefferson Named NFL Rookie of the Week for Week 6

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for his nine-catch, 166-yard, two-touchdown performance in Minnesota's loss to the Falcons last weekend.

The weekly award is based on fans voting for one of five different candidates. With 42 percent of the vote, Jefferson beat out Lions RB D'Andre Swift, Giants LB Tae Crowder, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Falcons CB A.J. Terrell.

Somehow, this is only the first ROTW honor for Jefferson during his electrifying start to the 2020 season. His big breakout game was back in Week 3 against the Titans, when the LSU product caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. However, he lost the voting to 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk that week, despite Aiyuk having just 101 yards from scrimmage and a score.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is the only player to win the award multiple times, taking it in Weeks 2, 4, and 5. Jaguars cornerback C.J. Henderson claimed it back in Week 1.

This is some nice recognition for Jefferson, who is off to a historic start to his NFL career with 537 receiving yards through six weeks. He's currently fifth in the league in receiving, though he'll fall in that category with the Vikings being off this week. Jefferson will look to have another big game in his Lambeau Field debut in Week 8.

After opening the year with +2200 odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jefferson now has the third-best odds at +750. Only QBs Herbert (-125) and Joe Burrow (+260) are ahead of him in that department. It'll be hard to beat out Herbert, but it's possible if Jefferson stays on such a lofty pace in terms of yardage and touchdowns.

Here are some highlights from Jefferson's start to the season, courtesy of the Vikings:

