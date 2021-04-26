Justin Jefferson's "Griddy" Dance to Be Featured in Fortnite Video Game

He's only been in the league for a year, but Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is quickly becoming one of more prominent and marketable young stars in the NFL, both for his success on the field and his personality off of it.

The latest example of that rising fame came on Monday, when it was announced that Jefferson would become the first NFL player featured in the uber-popular video game Fortnite. The "Griddy" dance that Jefferson made famous at LSU and during his rookie season with the Vikings will be added as a purchasable emote this week.

Jefferson didn't create the dance — that was his friend and fellow Lousiana native Allen Davis, who goes by @LAHGRIDDY2X on Twitter. Davis was paid by Fortnite, which is reportedly in talks with Jefferson and his camp for future collaborations beyond this one.

While Jefferson didn't invent the dance, he became synonymous with it after making it his signature touchdown celebration during LSU's national championship season in 2019. He brought it to an ever wider audience last year during a record-setting rookie season for the Vikings, including hitting the dance as he crossed the goal line for his first career touchdown. All along, Jefferson has given credit to Davis for the creation of the dance.

The Griddy became a bit of a phenomenon in the NFL last year. Jefferson's Vikings teammates like Irv Smith Jr., Adam Thielen, and even Kirk Cousins tried it out during the season. Other former LSU players and random NFL players with no affiliation to Jefferson or LSU did, too.

And now it's in Fortnite, the video game that became a smash hit after its release in 2017 and is still going strong in its fourth year. Jefferson and Davis aren't ready to stop there, though.

