Kenny Golladay Out for Lions Against Vikings This Weekend

Fresh off of an unexpected victory at Lambeau Field, the 2-5 Vikings have now turned their attention to building on that performance and winning consecutive games for the first time in 2020. In order to do so, they'll need to snap a five-game losing streak at home that dates back to last season. Their opponent? The Detroit Lions, who have lost five straight to the Vikings and were the last team to lose at U.S. Bank Stadium back in Week 14 of 2019.

The 3-4 Lions have had an inconsistent start to the season and are coming off a blowout loss against the Colts. Despite having just two wins, the Vikings opened as three-point favorites in this Week 9 matchup. There will be plenty of storylines discussed throughout the week, most notably the return of Everson Griffen to Minneapolis – not to mention Adrian Peterson and Jayron Kearse.

There's already been some news this week that will help the Vikings. The Lions will reportedly be without their top wide receiver, Kenny Golladay, for this game as he recovers from a hip injury. That's huge for the Vikings considering the state of their cornerback room, which was already missing Mike Hughes and Holton Hill and then lost Cameron Dantzler, Mark Fields, and Kris Boyd to injuries in Green Bay.

Golladay has emerged as one of the better receivers in the league. He's coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and has had either 100 yards or a touchdown in all four games that he's been healthy for this year. He's a matchup nightmare with his athleticism and 6'4" size, so the Vikings have caught a break by not having to defend him on Sunday.

However, they'll still need to be very aware of Marvin Jones Jr., the likely new top target for Matthew Stafford. Jones has a history of success against the Vikings, highlighted by a 93-yard, four-touchdown game last year and a 109-yard, two-touchdown game in 2017. Both of those were in Detroit; Jones has averaged just 38 yards with zero touchdowns in four games at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Danny Amendola, T.J. Hockenson, and Marvin Hall will make up the rest of Stafford's main targets in the passing game. The Lions also brought in Mohamed Sanu for a tryout this week due to Golladay's expected multi-game absence.

