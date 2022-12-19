Kevin O'Connell Says Big Hits Against Justin Jefferson Aren't 'By Accident' At Times

The Vikings' best player has been taking a beating recently.

Defenses aren't sure how to stop Justin Jefferson — the NFL's leading receiver and one of its brightest stars — so they're trying to be overly physical with him, especially on routes over the middle of the field. At least, that's how Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sees it.

Jefferson, notably, absorbed a bunch of big hits a couple weeks ago against the Jets. The Lions were physical with him in both matchups between the teams. And in Saturday's historic comeback win over the Colts, Stephon Gilmore was flagged for a high hit against Jefferson that forced him to leave the game briefly.

Over the last seven weeks, Vikings opponents have been flagged for unnecessary roughness against Jefferson three times, per Andrew Krammer. There have also been two illegal hits on Adam Thielen and one on K.J. Osborn.

"He did take some shots in that game, once again, I think it was about the fifth or sixth week in a row he took a type of hit that drew a flag," O'Connell said. "Clearly, there’s an emphasis (from) the teams we’re playing that, some of those hits, they don’t just seem to be by accident at times."

O'Connell and others on the Vikings' sideline were livid after the hit from Gilmore, calling for the veteran Colts corner to be tossed from the game. Referees decided it was just a 15-yard penalty, but nothing that warranted an ejection.

Still, you can bet that the Vikings will be emphasizing to the officials, before each game, that they think Jefferson is being targeted with violent — and sometimes illegal — hits. O'Connell has also previously acknowledged that some of it is on him as a play-caller to avoid putting Jefferson in those positions.

The Vikings' superstar WR left the game briefly twice on Saturday, but was able to return both times and play a huge role in the comeback. O'Connell says he's doing well and likely won't be limited at all in practice this week.

