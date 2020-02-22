Will Mackensie Alexander Return to the Vikings in Free Agency?

Although Anthony Harris and Trae Waynes are the Vikings' highest-profile free agents, the most interesting free agent situation on the roster belongs to another defensive back: slot corner Mackensie Alexander.

A second-round pick out of Clemson in 2016, Alexander developed slowly while playing a reserve role behind veteran Terence Newman in his first two seasons. When Newman retired before the 2018 season, Alexander seized the starting nickel opportunity and ran with it. He played 54 percent of the Vikings' defensive snaps, recording ten passes defended and finishing tied for first among NFL defensive backs with four sacks. He added three tackles for loss and received an outstanding 78.1 grade from PFF for the season.

Alexander followed up his breakout third season with another solid year in 2019, though he dealt with injuries and a slight dropoff in production. He dislocated his elbow in the Week 1 win over the Falcons, missing two-plus games as a result. But Alexander came back strong, showing off his impressive man coverage ability on his second career interception in Week 6 against the Eagles.

That was one of five passes defended in 13 games for Alexander, who is rarely out of position and uses his footwork and physicality to succeed in coverage. However, Alexander's most impressive trait might be his tackling ability. According to PFF, he was the only defensive back in the league to play 500-plus snaps and have zero missed tackles in 2019.

What makes Alexander's free agency more interesting than that of Harris or Waynes is that he might have a motive to seek a fresh start outside of Minnesota. Alexander popped up on the injury report with a knee injury on the Friday prior to the Vikings' meaningless Week 17 game against the Bears, yet he was one of just a few starters to play in the game. After playing 50 snaps, his fourth-most in 2019, Alexander aggravated the injury. He wound up needing surgery for a minor meniscus tear, which forced him to miss both playoff games. Multiple reports this offseason have suggested that Alexander was displeased with the decision to play him through an injury in that game. Here's what the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling wrote:

Sources have said Alexander is looking forward to testing the open market, and his knee injury at the end of the season — the cornerback tore his meniscus after playing in a meaningless Week 17 game when he was already hurt — doesn’t figure to whet his appetite to return.

The Athletic has also reported the same sentiment from Alexander's camp. It seems quite possible that Alexander, feeling disrespected, would be willing to take slightly less money to begin a new chapter of his career with another franchise. Of course, the salary cap-troubled Vikings may not be able to make him a strong offer either way.

Still, Alexander could also return to the Vikings next year. Nickel corners can be difficult to replace, so it might make sense for the Vikings to prioritize re-signing Alexander over Waynes if it came down to a choice between the two. A strong class of free agents that can play in the slot – featuring the likes of Chris Harris Jr., Bradley Roby, and Kendall Fuller – could deflate Alexander's market slightly, though he will likely command upwards of $8 million annually. If Alexander is able to air his grievances with the Vikings, he could seek continuity and sign a second contract with the team.

We may know more about Alexander's future after Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman speak at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. It should be a very interesting situation to follow going forward, given that Alexander's decision may come down to more than just money.

