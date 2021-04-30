Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 Live Blog: Updates, Rumors, Analysis

Follow along here for updates from the second and third rounds of the draft on Friday night.

We're back for Day 2 of the NFL Draft, with the second and third rounds about to get underway in Cleveland.

Just like last night, the draft can be viewed on ESPN, NFL Network, or ABC. Follow along right here for all of your Vikings-centric updates throughout the night. Below the live updates, you'll find some reading material and key details to know.

Live Updates

Preview

The Vikings got off to a strong start to the draft on Thursday, trading back from 14 to 23 and still landing a player they coveted in Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Now they head into Friday tied with the Cowboys for the most picks on Day 2 (four) and in the remainder of the draft (ten). That gives them the ammo to move up into the second round if they want.

Here are all of Minnesota's current picks.

Day 2

Third round, No. 66 (from Jets, draft day trade)

Third round, No. 78

Third round, No. 86 (from Jets, draft day trade)

Third round, No. 90 (from Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue trade)

Day 3

Fourth round, No. 119

Fourth round, No. 125 (from Bears, 2020 draft day trade)

Fourth round, No. 134 (from Bills, Stefon Diggs trade)

Fifth round, No. 157

Fifth round, No. 168 (from Ravens, 2020 draft day trade)

Sixth round, No. 199 overall

Pre-Day 2 reading material

