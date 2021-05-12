Minnesota Vikings 2021 Schedule Officially Released: Dates, Start Times, TV Channels
There had been leaks and reports throughout the day like there are every year, but now it's official: the Minnesota Vikings' 2021 schedule is here. Here's a look at the dates, start times, and TV channels for all three preseason games and 17 regular seasons contests.
Preseason
Week 1 (August 13 or 14): vs. Denver Broncos (Time TBD)
Week 2 (August 20 or 21): vs. Indianapolis Colts (Time TBD)
Week 3 (August 27 or 28): at Kansas City Chiefs (Time TBD)
Regular season
Week 1 (Sep. 12): at Cincinnati Bengals — 12 p.m. CT, FOX (Reaction here)
Week 2 (Sep. 19): at Arizona Cardinals — 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX
Week 3 (Sep. 26): vs. Seattle Seahawks — 3:25 p.m. CT, FOX
Week 4 (Oct. 3): vs. Cleveland Browns — 12 p.m. CT, CBS
Week 5 (Oct. 10): vs. Detroit Lions — 12 p.m. CT, FOX
Week 6 (Oct. 17): at Carolina Panthers — 12 p.m. CT, FOX
Week 7 (Oct. 24): BYE
Week 8 (Oct. 31): vs. Dallas Cowboys — 7:20 p.m. CT, NBC
Week 9 (Nov. 7): at Baltimore Ravens — 12 p.m. CT, FOX
Week 10 (Nov. 14): at Los Angeles Chargers — 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX
Week 11 (Nov. 21): vs. Green Bay Packers — 12 p.m. CT, FOX
Week 12 (Nov. 28): at San Francisco 49ers — 3:25 p.m. CT, FOX
Week 13 (Dec. 5): at Detroit Lions — 12 p.m. CT, CBS
Week 14 (Dec. 9, THU): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:15 p.m. CT, NFL Network
Week 15 (Dec. 20, MON): at Chicago Bears — 7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN
Week 16 (Dec. 26): vs. Los Angeles Rams — 12 p.m. CT, FOX
Week 17 (Jan. 2): at Green Bay Packers — 7:20 p.m. CT, NBC
Week 18 (Jan. 9): vs. Chicago Bears — 12 p.m. CT, FOX
Plenty more coverage to come around the Vikings' schedule, right here at SI's Inside the Vikings. Stay tuned.
