Minnesota Vikings 2021 Schedule Officially Released: Dates, Start Times, TV Channels

The Vikings' schedule is here. What are your immediate reactions?

There had been leaks and reports throughout the day like there are every year, but now it's official: the Minnesota Vikings' 2021 schedule is here. Here's a look at the dates, start times, and TV channels for all three preseason games and 17 regular seasons contests.

Preseason

Week 1 (August 13 or 14): vs. Denver Broncos (Time TBD)

Week 2 (August 20 or 21): vs. Indianapolis Colts (Time TBD)

Week 3 (August 27 or 28): at Kansas City Chiefs (Time TBD)

Regular season

Week 1 (Sep. 12): at Cincinnati Bengals — 12 p.m. CT, FOX (Reaction here)

Week 2 (Sep. 19): at Arizona Cardinals — 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX

Week 3 (Sep. 26): vs. Seattle Seahawks — 3:25 p.m. CT, FOX

Week 4 (Oct. 3): vs. Cleveland Browns — 12 p.m. CT, CBS

Week 5 (Oct. 10): vs. Detroit Lions — 12 p.m. CT, FOX

Week 6 (Oct. 17): at Carolina Panthers — 12 p.m. CT, FOX

Week 7 (Oct. 24): BYE

Week 8 (Oct. 31): vs. Dallas Cowboys — 7:20 p.m. CT, NBC

Week 9 (Nov. 7): at Baltimore Ravens — 12 p.m. CT, FOX

Week 10 (Nov. 14): at Los Angeles Chargers — 3:05 p.m. CT, FOX

Week 11 (Nov. 21): vs. Green Bay Packers — 12 p.m. CT, FOX

Week 12 (Nov. 28): at San Francisco 49ers — 3:25 p.m. CT, FOX

Week 13 (Dec. 5): at Detroit Lions — 12 p.m. CT, CBS

Week 14 (Dec. 9, THU): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers — 7:15 p.m. CT, NFL Network

Week 15 (Dec. 20, MON): at Chicago Bears — 7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN

Week 16 (Dec. 26): vs. Los Angeles Rams — 12 p.m. CT, FOX

Week 17 (Jan. 2): at Green Bay Packers — 7:20 p.m. CT, NBC

Week 18 (Jan. 9): vs. Chicago Bears — 12 p.m. CT, FOX

