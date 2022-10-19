Minnesota Vikings Bye Week Awards: MVPs, Top Rookie, Most Improved, and More

The Vikings are off this week, getting some well-deserved rest after a surprising 5-1 start under new coach Kevin O'Connell. The players get to spend some time with their families, but the coaching staff will be doing plenty of self-scouting as they try to identify what needs to improve for this team to continue winning games.

With a little break in the schedule, let's look back on the first six games and hand out some awards. These aren't true midseason awards — those would come after eight or nine games — but we're over a third of the way into the year, which is enough of a sample size to make some early judgements.

Offensive MVP: Justin Jefferson

Kirk Cousins deserves consideration here because of the position he plays, but he hasn't actually performed all that well compared to his usual standards. Jefferson, meanwhile, has done nothing but continue to produce at an elite level in his third season. There's a little bit of a chicken-and-egg situation when comparing a team's quarterback and top receiver, but Jefferson is the Vikings' best player. He's their offensive MVP.

Jefferson exploded in Week 1, went quiet in the next two games, and bounced back with three consecutive 100-yard outings over the past three weeks, the first time he's done that in his career. The 23-year-old superstar ranks fourth in receptions (46), third in receiving yards (654), and third in yards per route run (2.74). He's on pace for 130 catches and 1,853 yards. He only has three total touchdowns in six games, but those should come. Jefferson has had several plays end inside the 5 yard-line.

Honorable mentions: Cousins, Christian Darrisaw

Defensive MVP: Za'Darius Smith

The Vikings' marquee free agent acquisition of the offseason has likely exceeded even their highest expectations, proving himself to be the most impactful player on Ed Donatell's defense so far. Coming off a season lost to injury, Smith is back to his dominant 2019-20 self. After racking up a whopping 11 pressures and two sacks in Miami, the former Packer is third in the league with 29 pressures, trailing only Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons (31 apiece). Sack-wise, his 5.5 QB takedowns are one behind Pittsburgh's Alex Highsmith for the league lead.

Smith is one of the few players on this Vikings defense with lots of experience playing a in a 3-4 system, and it has showed. He's moved all around the front and been a dominant force no matter where he lines up. In addition to his on-field impact, Smith's leadership and personality have been a great addition to the locker room. If he stays healthy, he could be in the mix for a second All-Pro nod.

Honorable mentions: Dalvin Tomlinson, Patrick Peterson

Special teams MVP: Ryan Wright

It was a bit of a surprise when Wright beat out veteran Jordan Berry for the Vikings' punting job in training camp. It has turned out to be a brilliant decision. Wright, the undrafted rookie out of Tulane, ranks ninth in the NFL in net average (43.1 yards) and is tied for the league lead with 15 punts inside the opponents' 20. The Vikings' massive 6'3", 245-pound punter has shown off a huge leg, booming one 80 yards on the fly in Miami. For his work against the Dolphins, he was named the NFC's special teams player of the week, an award kicker Greg Joseph received in Week 4.

Honorable mentions: Kris Boyd, Josh Metellus

Top rookie: Ed Ingram

This one basically goes to Ingram by default, considering the second-round pick is the Vikings' only rookie starter (I'm excluding Wright here since I just talked about him). The LSU product has been fine in his first six NFL games at right guard, ranking 30th in PFF grade out of 56 guards who have played at least 250 snaps so far. He ranks ninth in that sample as a run blocker; Ingram has been a real asset in that area already. However, he's been the weak link of the Vikings' offensive line, particularly in pass protection. Ingram is 50th out of 56 in pass blocking grade, leads all guards with 21 pressures allowed, and is tied for the lead with four sacks allowed. He needs plenty of work in pass pro, but he has the athleticism and pedigree to improve as the season goes on.

Honorable mentions: Wright, Akayleb Evans, Brian Asamoah

Most improved player: Garrett Bradbury

Admittedly, Bradbury reverted to his old ways in a poor pass-blocking performance against the Dolphins. But in between allowing four pressures in both Week 1 and Week 6, he allowed just four combined pressures from Week 2 to Week 5. Between two bad games and four great ones, Bradbury's pass blocking grade is at 62.3, by far the highest mark of his career. The challenge now will be continuing to have more good games in pass protection than poor ones. Still, Bradbury looks rejuvenated by playing in O'Connell's offense in a contract year. As usual, he's been an impactful player as a run blocker and the primary communicator on the offensive line.

Honorable mentions: D.J. Wonnum, Patrick Jones II

Other awards

Comeback player: Danielle Hunter

Danielle Hunter Disappointing player: Irv Smith Jr., Eric Kendricks

Irv Smith Jr., Eric Kendricks Unsung hero: Brian O'Neill, Harrison Phillips

Brian O'Neill, Harrison Phillips Top assistant coaches: Matt Daniels (special teams), Chris Kuper (offensive line)

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.