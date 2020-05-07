Minnesota Vikings Official 2020 Regular Season Schedule

The official 2020 schedule for the Minnesota Vikings has arrived. There had been several leaks throughout the day that revealed some of the more notable games, but now we finally have all 16 locations, dates, and times.

Note: All start times are in central time.

Preseason

Week 1 (8/13-17, exact date TBD): vs. Houston Texans

Week 2 (8/20-24, exact date TBD): at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3 (8/30): at Cleveland Browns (3:00 p.m. on FOX)

Week 4 (9/3-4, exact date TBD): vs. Seattle Seahawks

Regular Season

Week 1 (9/13): vs. Green Bay Packers (12:00 p.m. on FOX)

Week 2 (9/20): at Indianapolis Colts (12:00 p.m. on FOX)

Week 3 (9/27): vs. Tennessee Titans (12:00 p.m. on CBS)

Week 4 (10/4): at Houston Texans (12:00 p.m. on FOX)

Week 5 (10/11): at Seattle Seahawks (7:20 p.m. on NBC)

Week 6 (10/18): vs. Atlanta Falcons (12:00 p.m. on FOX)

Week 7 (10/25): BYE WEEK

Week 8 (11/1): at Green Bay Packers (12:00 p.m. on FOX)

Week 9 (11/8): vs. Detroit Lions (12:00 p.m. on CBS)

Week 10 (11/16): at Chicago Bears (Monday, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN)

Week 11 (11/22): vs. Dallas Cowboys (3:25 p.m. on FOX)

Week 12 (11/29): vs. Carolina Panthers (12:00 p.m. on FOX)

Week 13 (12/6): vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (12:00 p.m. on CBS)

Week 14 (12/13): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12:00 p.m. on FOX)

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Chicago Bears (12:00 p.m. on FOX)

Week 16 (12/25): at New Orleans Saints (Friday, 3:30 p.m on FOX/NFL Network)

Week 17 (1/3): at Detroit Lions (12:00 p.m. on FOX)

Notes

The Vikings will host the Packers in Week 1 for the first time in franchise history. They have opened at Lambeau Field six times, most recently in 2008, but this will be their first time beginning a season at home against their biggest rivals. Talk about a big test right out of the gate.

The Vikings have just three primetime games and all three are on the road. Only two of those three are traditional night games.

The Christmas Day game against the Saints will be the fourth time the Vikings have played on the holiday in franchise history, and the first time since 2005. It will also be their fourth game ever on a Friday and first since 2004.

We will have more analysis on the schedule coming very soon.

