Minnesota Vikings receiving mixed grades on 2025 NFL draft class
The 2025 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Minnesota Vikings added five players at positions of need.
The results of previous drafts for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have been mixed, and while the jury will be out on the 2025 class for quite a while yet, draft analysts thus far have given Adofo-Mensah's latest draft class mixed reviews.
Here's a look at draft grades notable organizations have given to the Vikings for their 2025 class:
Pro Football Focus: C-
What they're saying: First-round pick Donovan Jackson of Ohio State has experience at both guard and tackle and excelled in run-blocking. Third-round selection Tai Felton of Maryland "profiles as a rotational/depth receiver in Kevin O'Connell's offense." Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (fifth round, Georgia) is a big edge rusher who's best against the run. Sixth-round picks Kobe King (LB, Penn State) and Gavin Bartholomew (TE, Pittsburgh) have specific standout traits. King is known as a run-stopper and received an 89.2 run-defense grade from PFF, while Bartholomew goes and gets first downs.
ESPN: B-
What they're saying: Mel Kiper liked what the Vikings were able to accomplish with a limited pool of picks, and believed they got good value on a number of selections (Jackson, Felton and Ingram-Dawkins, in particular). Kiper's knock on Minnesota's draft class was that the team didn't add an "impact cornerback," which is a position of need for the Vikings, though he also noted they have a number of young cornerbacks on the roster the team already likes.
CBS Sports: A
What they're saying: CBS was higher on the Vikings' draft than most. The organization noted Jackson's run-blocking and how he immediately helps there and as a pass protector for second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. CBS notes Felton's speed and his ability to run after the catch, and believes Ingram-Dawkins can be a fun piece for Brian Flores' defense. The organization also says King brings the Vikings much-needed size at linebacker, while Bartholomew was "probably the most underrated tight end in the class. Needs met, and they were aligned with prospects snagged at the right values."
USA TODAY: C
What they're saying: USA TODAY did its draft grades a little different than most organizations, ranking the classes in order from best to worst. The Vikings came in at No. 30, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins at No. 31 (C-) and the Cleveland Browns at "incomplete." The organization felt the draft was more to target depth, rather than bring in difference makers.
The Athletic: Pick by pick
What they're saying: The Athletic didn't have grades for all 32 teams published as of Sunday morning, but Vikings beat writer Alec Lewis did provide pick-by-pick grades for all five of Minnesota's selections. Lewis liked the Jackson selection the most, giving it an A- grade for the immediate impact he'll bring. The lowest grades — still Bs — from Lewis went to Ingram-Dawkins and Bartholomew. Lewis believes in Ingram-Dawkins' upside as just a 21-year-old prospect and noted he's the type of big run-stopper Flores likes on his defensive front. He likes Bartholomew's reliability and thinks the Vikings coaching staff can get the most out of him. Lewis gave the selections of Felton and King both B+ grades.