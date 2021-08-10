Minnesota Vikings Release First Unofficial Depth Chart for 2021 Season

Ahead of their preseason opener on Saturday against the Broncos, the Minnesota Vikings have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season.

Nothing in this depth chart should be considered set in stone with three weeks left until roster cutdown day and all three preseason games still yet to be played, but it's an interesting resource to help evaluate where the roster stands with just two practices left in training camp.

Here's what the depth chart looks like. All of this is directly from the Vikings' official website. Go check out that link to see their commentary.

Offense

Quarterback

Starter: Kirk Cousins

Backups: Jake Browning, Nate Stanley, Kellen Mond, Danny Etling

Running back

Starter: Dalvin Cook

Backups: Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Kene Nwangwu, A.J. Rose, Jr.

Fullback

Starter: C.J. Ham

Backups: Jake Bargas

Wide receiver

Starters: Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson

Backups: K.J. Osborn and Chad Beebe, Dede Westbrook, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Blake Proehl; Dan Chisena, Whop Philyor, Myron Mitchell, Warren Jackson

Tight end

Starter: Irv Smith, Jr.

Backups: Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon, Zach Davidson, Shane Zylstra

Offensive tackles

Starters: Rashod Hill (LT) and Brian O'Neill (RT)

Backups: Christian Darrisaw (LT), Brandel (RT), Evin Ksiezarczyk (LT), Zack Bailey (RT)

Interior offensive linemen

Starters: Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C) and Olisaemeka Udoh (RG)

Backups: Dru Samia (LG), Mason Cole (C), Dakota Dozier (RG), Kyle Hinton (LG), Cohl Cabral (C), Wyatt Davis (RG)

Analysis

I think it's fair to assume that we can put some stock into the ordering of the players listed as backups. For example, Mond being QB4, behind Stanley. Mond obviously has a much better chance of making the team than Stanley — and I wouldn't even be surprised if Etling was kept as the fourth QB because he's vaccinated — but putting him at QB4 right now is understandable given all of the time he's missed. At running back, Abdullah over Nwangwu for RB3 is interesting but also not surprising; many of the choices in pecking order throughout this depth chart go to veterans. That's just how Mike Zimmer operates.

The way the backup WRs are listed suggest Osborn and Beebe are the primary backups right now, which makes sense when considering that Westbrook still might be a little ways away from practicing in full. Smith-Marsette and Proehl certainly could move up with impressive preseason performances, and Chisena is still in the hunt for a roster spot due to his special teams prowess. At tight end, it makes sense to see Dillon above Davidson for TE3. His experience and blocking ability are assets.

On the offensive line, Hill and Udoh being listed as starters is what I expected. Brandel has cemented himself as the OT4 with a solid training camp. You'd like to see Hinton and Davis beat out Samia and Dozier as the backup guards, but they've still got work to do to prove they're ready for that. Again, the deferences towards veterans in these depth chart battles aren't surprising and don't mean those players are safe from being waived at the end of the month.

Defense

Defensive end

Starters: Danielle Hunter (LE) and Stephen Weatherly (RE)

Backups: Jalyn Holmes (LE), D.J. Wonnum (RE), Hercules Mata'afa (LE), Kenny Willekes (RE), Jordan Brailford (LE), Patrick Jones II (RE), Janarius Robinson (LE)

Defensive tackle

Starters: Michael Pierce (NT) and Dalvin Tomlinson (DT)

Backups: Armon Watts (NT), Sheldon Richardson (DT), James Lynch (NT), Zeandae Johnson (DT), Jordan Scott (NT)

Linebacker

Starters: Anthony Barr (SLB), Eric Kendricks (MLB) and Nick Vigil (WLB)

Backups: Blake Lynch (SLB), Troy Dye (MLB), Cam Smith (WLB), Ryan Connelly (SLB), Tuf Borland (MLB), Chazz Surratt (WLB), Christian Elliss (SLB)

Cornerback

Starters: Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland

Backups: Mackensie Alexander and Cameron Dantzler; Harrison Hand andKris Boyd; Dylan Mabin, Tye Smith, Parry Nickerson and Amari Henderson

Safety

Starters: Harrison Smith and Xavier Woods

Backups: Myles Dorn and Camryn Bynum; Josh Metellus and Luther Kirk

Analysis

The one that jumps out on the defensive line is Weatherly getting the nod over Wonnum at RDE. I think Wonnum has been the better player in training camp — in part by showing his all-around versatility — but Weatherly was in this scheme for four years prior to last season and is a reliable run defender. There's still plenty of time for Wonnum to win that job. Holmes being listed as the top backup at LDE could be a good sign for his chances to make the team — maybe. The Vikings might value his experience and inside-out versatility if they don't think rookies Jones and Robinson are ready to contribute right away. But would they keep six defensive ends or risk exposing someone like Robinson to waivers? I'm not sure. Mata'afa also has inside-out versatility. Nothing at defensive tackle is too surprising; the big question going forward is whether or not James Lynch can earn a roster spot as the fifth DT.

At linebacker, Vigil is clearly the No. 3 guy right now. Zimmer's Monday presser made that clear. Seeing Blake Lynch included with the top backups is interesting considering I haven't noticed much from him in camp. Surratt clearly has a long ways to go.

The other big one here is Breeland being listed over Dantzler as the No. 2 cornerback along with Peterson. That might just be another example of veterans getting the benefit of the doubt for now, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if Breeland ended up getting more snaps than Dantzler this year. The latter has more upside, but has been a little up-and-down in camp and doesn't have Breeland's level of experience and physicality. Alexander is the starting slot corner, even if he's listed as a backup here. He'll play a lot. Hand and Boyd are probably safe as the CB5 and CB6 on the 53-man.

At safety, it's notable that Dorn and Bynum are listed as the top backups, but that was expected given that those were the two players who saw reps with the starters when Harrison Smith got a veteran rest day last week. Still, the competition for roster spots there isn't over. Metellus has a lot of value on special teams, which gives him a chance, and Kirk has a couple interceptions during camp.

Special Teams

Kicker

Starter: Greg Joseph

Backup: Riley Patterson

Punter/holder

Britton Colquitt

Long snapper

Starter: Andrew DePaola

Backup: Turner Bernard

Kick returner

Starter: Abdullah

Backup: Nwangwu

Punt returner

Starter: Abdullah

Backups: Osborn, Beebe and Smith-Marsette

The only surprise here is Abdullah being listed as the starter at both return spots. It seems like he'll probably find a way onto the 53-man roster once again, but I'm not so sure he'll keep either of those return jobs when the season starts. I think Nwangwu and Smith-Marsette are the team's best options at KR, and Westbrook will pretty clearly take over at PR once healthy.

The Vikings have joint practices with the Broncos on Wednesday and Thursday before the two teams face off in a preseason game at 3:05 p.m. central on Saturday.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.