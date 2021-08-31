Minnesota Vikings Set Initial 53-Man Roster for 2021 Season

The Vikings released/waived 23 players to get down to their first 53 of the year, but many more changes are coming.

The Vikings have waived or released 23 players and set their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. Vested veterans with at least four accrued seasons do not need to be subjected to waivers like young players do, so they immediately become standard free agents.

As you read through the roster, keep in mind that this is far from final. There is a lot more shuffling to come with waiver claims, players going on injured reserve, trades becoming official, and the 16-man practice squad being set.

Players released

DE Everson Griffen

RB Ameer Abdullah

LS Andrew DePaola

G Dakota Dozier

CB Tye Smith

Players waived

OT Zack Bailey

FB Jake Bargas

LB Tuf Borland

QB Jake Browning

TE Zach Davidson

S Myles Dorn

G Kyle Hinton

DE Hercules Mata'afa

WR Myron Mitchell

CB Parry Nickerson

WR Whop Philyor

RB A.J. Rose, Jr.

DE Kenny Willekes

TE Shane Zylstra

Players waived with injury designation

WR Chad Beebe

S Luther Kirk

G Dru Samia

QB Nate Stanley

Here is the roster, with some notes on specific players and positions.

Offense (24)

Quarterbacks (2): Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond

Kirk Cousins, Kellen Mond Running backs (3): Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu*

Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu* Fullback (1): C.J. Ham

C.J. Ham Tight ends (3): Irv Smith Jr.*, Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon

Irv Smith Jr.*, Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon Wide receivers (6): Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dede Westbrook, Dan Chisena

Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dede Westbrook, Dan Chisena Offensive linemen (9): Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Oli Udoh, Brian O'Neill, Christian Darrisaw*, Blake Brandel, Mason Cole, Wyatt Davis

* = Candidate to go on injured reserve this week. Nwangwu is definitely going on IR, Smith seems likely to, and Darrisaw is also very possible.

Offense notes

Tight end Chris Herndon will take the spot of someone going on IR when that trade with the Jets is officially processed tomorrow.

is officially processed tomorrow. Browning will likely be brought back on the practice squad as the third QB.

Abdullah could be brought back when roster spots open up with players going on IR. The Vikings obviously won't go to Cincinnati with just two running backs. Rose is a likely practice squad guy if he doesn't get claimed.

Bargas seems likely to end up on the practice squad as the backup fullback.

Davidson, a fifth-round pick this year, is another obvious PS candidate if he makes it through waivers.

The Vikings could add another tackle or keep Bailey around if Darrisaw goes on IR.

Defense (27)

Defensive ends (5): Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Stephen Weatherly, Patrick Jones II, Jalyn Holmes

Danielle Hunter, D.J. Wonnum, Stephen Weatherly, Patrick Jones II, Jalyn Holmes Defensive tackles (5): Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, Armon Watts, James Lynch

Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, Armon Watts, James Lynch Linebackers (7): Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Nick Vigil, Troy Dye, Chazz Surratt, Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly

Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr, Nick Vigil, Troy Dye, Chazz Surratt, Blake Lynch, Ryan Connelly Safeties (4): Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus

Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods, Camryn Bynum, Josh Metellus Cornerbacks (6): Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland, Mackensie Alexander, Kris Boyd, Cameron Dantzler, Harrison Hand

Defense notes

Griffen's release was very surprising, but it sounds like the Vikings want to bring him back this week. They're just assuming no team will sign him, since no one had done so all offseason. It's a procedural move for filling out the roster the way they think is best.

Holmes and Lynch feel like players whose spots are not safe as further moves are made this week.

Seven linebackers is a lot. Maybe the Vikings don't think Barr will be back for the first game. Lynch and/or Connelly might not still be on the roster by the end of the week.

Specialists (2)

Punter/Holder (1): Britton Colquitt

Britton Colquitt Kicker (1): Greg Joseph

Specialist notes

As you can see, the Vikings don't have a long snapper right now after releasing DePaola. That is likely just a case where they wanted to get someone else onto the roster and will re-sign DePaola soon.

Joseph's leash is likely not very long after his shaky performances in training camp and the preseason. The Vikings could look to the waiver wire for kicker competition.

Thanks for reading.