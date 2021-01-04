Minnesota Vikings Set to Pick 14th in 2021 NFL Draft

The Vikings currently own the No. 14 pick in the upcoming NFL draft after the Week 17 results.

After a 7-9 season, the Minnesota Vikings are officially set to pick 14th in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

The Vikings beating the Lions in Week 17 guaranteed that they would pick between 13th and 15th. The Patriots winning meant the Vikings would pick 13th or 14th, and the 49ers winning locked in the Vikings at No. 14.

Minnesota has picked 14th just twice in franchise history, and it happened in back to back years. They selected DE Gerald Robinson in 1986 and RB D.J. Dozier in 1987. Neither player had much success in their NFL career.

Here are all of the players who have been selected No. 14 overall since 2005:

Javon Kinlaw

Chris Lindstrom

Marcus Davenport

Derek Barnett

Karl Joseph

DeVante Parker

Kyle Fuller

Star Lotulelei

Michael Brockers

Robert Quinn

Earl Thomas

Malcolm Jenkins

Chris Williams

Darrelle Revis

Brodrick Bunkley

Thomas Davis

Two of the bigger names from history to be picked 14th overall are Eddie George and Jim Kelly.

Of course, GM Rick Spielman and the Vikings will explore options to move up or down from the 14th pick in the first round. But if they do stay put, some of the positions they could potentially target are DE, OL, DT, WR, S, and perhaps even QB.

The Vikings hit a home run with their first pick in the 2020 draft, landing Justin Jefferson at No. 22 overall. Jefferson just set the NFL record for the most receiving yards by a rookie in the Super Bowl era with 1,400. Adding another impact player with their top pick in this upcoming draft is huge, especially considering Minnesota doesn't have a second-round pick.

It's worth noting that their lack of a second-round pick could motivate the Vikings to trade down from No. 14 in an effort to try to get back into the second round.

I'll have endless amounts of draft coverage coming to this site over the next four months, so stay tuned for that.

