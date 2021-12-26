Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Minnesota Vikings vs. LA Rams Live Score Updates: NFL Week 16

    Follow along as the Vikings take on the Rams in a huge NFC battle at U.S. Bank Stadium.
    Author:

    This is big-time, critically important, post-Christmas football. The Vikings (7-7) are set to kick off a huge game against the LA Rams (10-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium. A win would be massive for the Vikings' hopes of securing one of the final two playoff spots in the NFC, while the Rams are fighting to have at least one home game in the postseason.

    The Vikings lost Dalvin Cook to the COVID list for this game, meaning Alexander Mattison starts at running back for the fourth time this year. However, they do get Adam Thielen back after the veteran receiver missed three games with a high-ankle sprain.

    Offensively, the Vikings will feed Mattison while trying to get Justin Jefferson going in a tough matchup against Jalen Ramsey. The big concern is how their offensive line holds up against Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, and the Rams' stout front seven. Kirk Cousins is playing through a cracked rib, so the Vikings would like to avoid having him take a bunch of big hits.

    Defensively, the Vikings will try to slow down Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and the Rams' explosive offense. Sony Michel will be the Rams' lead running back in this game.

    Read More

    Stay tuned right here for score updates all game long and follow me on Twitter for additional analysis.

    Live Score Updates

    First Quarter

    0:17A promising Vikings drive ends without any points as Cousins' pass hits off K.J. Osborn's hands and is picked off in the end zone. That's a rough blow for the Minnesota offense.

    Rams 7, Vikings 0

    7:13 — The Rams just made it look easy on their first offensive series. They drove 70 yards on 12 plays and scored first on a Sony Michel 1-yard run. A Cameron Dantzler dropped interception looms large after that touchdown.

    13:05 — The Vikings go three and out on the game's opening possession. That's not a great omen for the rest of the afternoon, but we'll see.

    USATSI_17411843
    News

    Minnesota Vikings vs. LA Rams Live Score Updates: NFL Week 16

    16 seconds ago
    USATSI_17408766
    News

    NFC Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings Week 16 Rooting Interests For the Wild Card Race

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16743526 (1)
    News

    Vikings' Adam Thielen Expected to Play vs. Rams, Sean Mannion Placed on COVID List

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17226620
    News

    Vikings Injury Report vs. Rams: Adam Thielen, C.J. Ham, Kirk Cousins, Mason Cole

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17393071
    News

    Vikings' Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu Back in Spotlight as Dalvin Cook Hits COVID List

    Dec 23, 2021
    USATSI_17115224
    News

    Will Vikings WR Adam Thielen Play Against the Rams? He's 'On a Faster Track Than Most'

    Dec 22, 2021
    USATSI_17393067
    News

    NFC Playoff Picture: Vikings Jump Washington For No. 7 Seed Heading Into Week 16

    Dec 21, 2021
    USATSI_17393034
    News

    Patrick Peterson is Reportedly Interested in Re-Signing With the Vikings This Offseason

    Dec 21, 2021