Minnesota Vikings vs. LA Rams Live Score Updates: NFL Week 16

Follow along as the Vikings take on the Rams in a huge NFC battle at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This is big-time, critically important, post-Christmas football. The Vikings (7-7) are set to kick off a huge game against the LA Rams (10-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium. A win would be massive for the Vikings' hopes of securing one of the final two playoff spots in the NFC, while the Rams are fighting to have at least one home game in the postseason.

The Vikings lost Dalvin Cook to the COVID list for this game, meaning Alexander Mattison starts at running back for the fourth time this year. However, they do get Adam Thielen back after the veteran receiver missed three games with a high-ankle sprain.

Offensively, the Vikings will feed Mattison while trying to get Justin Jefferson going in a tough matchup against Jalen Ramsey. The big concern is how their offensive line holds up against Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, and the Rams' stout front seven. Kirk Cousins is playing through a cracked rib, so the Vikings would like to avoid having him take a bunch of big hits.

Defensively, the Vikings will try to slow down Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and the Rams' explosive offense. Sony Michel will be the Rams' lead running back in this game.

First Quarter

0:17 — A promising Vikings drive ends without any points as Cousins' pass hits off K.J. Osborn's hands and is picked off in the end zone. That's a rough blow for the Minnesota offense.

Rams 7, Vikings 0

7:13 — The Rams just made it look easy on their first offensive series. They drove 70 yards on 12 plays and scored first on a Sony Michel 1-yard run. A Cameron Dantzler dropped interception looms large after that touchdown.

13:05 — The Vikings go three and out on the game's opening possession. That's not a great omen for the rest of the afternoon, but we'll see.