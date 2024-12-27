NFC North roundtable Week 17: Players fighting for jobs, position groups dominating
Week 17 in the NFL has already featured the Bears losing 6-3 in a Thursday night snoozer to the Seahawks, and now the attention turns to the juggernauts of the NFC North as the Vikings host the Packers and the Lions head to San Francisco for a rematch of last season's NFC title game against the 49ers. Let's go around the table with our On SI colleagues representing each team in the division.
This week, writers were asked to name a player who is battling for their job in 2025 and then identify the position group playing the best at this point in the season.
Minnesota Vikings
Week 17: Vikings vs. Packers (3:25 p.m. CT Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium)
Player battling for their job in 2025: Sam Darnold. It's crazy to think that a guy who is putting up top-five QB numbers and coming through in the clutch time and time again is fighting for his job, but that's what happens when you sign a one-year, prove-it contract and your team uses the No. 10 pick in the draft on quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Great quarterbacks are usually worth paying for, but if Darnold is a product of great coaching and an outstanding supporting cast, then it shouldn't surprise anyone if the Vikings hand the keys to McCarthy in 2025 and use about $70 million in cap space to make the supporting cast even stronger while the Super Bowl window is wide open with a QB on a rookie contract.
Position group performing the best: This one comes down to rush defense and wide receivers, and we're going to give the wide receivers the edge because of how dominant Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have been over the last month. In five games since Nov. 24, Jefferson has 33 receptions for 475 yards and five touchdowns. Addison has 32 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns. That's a five-game sample size where the duo is averaging a combined 13 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns per game. — Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI
Green Bay Packers
Week 17: Packers at Vikings (3:25 p.m. CT Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium)
Player whose job in 2025 could be on the line: Cornerback Eric Stokes. Stokes, a first-round pick in 2021, had a superb rookie season. He was at or near the top of the rookie class in pass breakups, forced-incompletion percentage and completion percentage allowed. He had a miserable first half of the 2022 season, which ended with a foot injury that bled into 2023. Incredibly, in 27 games and 18 starts over the last three seasons, he has not broken up a single pass. Zero. The Packers declined his fifth-year option, meaning he’ll be a free agent this offseason. He’s not just playing for a spot with the Packers; he might be playing for a spot in the NFL, period.
Position group performing the best: The Packers are fourth in the NFL in rushing and second in the NFL in sack percentage allowed. They’ve scored 30-plus points in five consecutive games, the longest streak in the league and the team’s longest since 1963. Josh Jacobs is really good and Jordan Love’s athleticism helps, but the offensive line is the group that’s making it go. The Packers don’t have a single first-round pick on their starting line, but they know how to draft and develop linemen better than any team in the league. — Bill Huber, Packers On SI
Detroit Lions
Week 17: Lions at 49ers (7:15 p.m. Monday, Levi’s Stadium)
Player battling for their job in 2025: Craig Reynolds has an opportunity to get more carries with the injury to David Montgomery. The veteran has earned the support of the coaching staff with his understanding of the offense, but rookie Sione Vaki could usurp him as the third running back behind Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Vaki played defensive back in college but has a dynamic skill set with his athleticism and ability to contribute as a receiver. As a result, these final weeks of the regular season are pivotal for Reynolds to remind the front office of his abilities out of the backfield.
Position group performing the best: One of the biggest concerns about the Lions’ roster heading into the season was their depth at wide receiver. Amon-Ra St. Brown was an All-Pro, but outside of the USC product the Lions had plenty of unproven options. This year, Jameson Williams has unlocked his potential and is 110 yards away from 1,000, while Tim Patrick has emerged as a nice third option out wide. With Sam LaPorta also chipping in plenty, Detroit has plenty to be pleased with from its group of pass catchers. — John Maakaron, Lions On SI
Chicago Bears
Week 17: Bears vs. Seahawks (6-3 loss)
Player battling for their job in 2025: Coleman Shelton. The starting Bears center signed a one-year contract for $3.5 million as a free agent and was brought in to compete for the position with trade acquisition Ryan Bates. Instead, Bates suffered a few injuries, never really competed for the center spot after being injured in training camp and Shelton is graded 11th best center in the league by Pro Football Focus. His run blocking and pass blocking have both been solid, although in a few games much bigger rushers coming in the A-gap or blitzers gave him trouble with pass protection. Shelton is undersized by NFL standards, listed at 285 pounds, and it's questionable whether the Bears would want to go on with a player that size next year. He must keep making them realize the performance he's given has been better than solid.
Position group performing the best: Easily the wide receivers ... finally. It took way too long but all three top receivers and Caleb Williams seem to be in better sync than through the first 12 weeks. DJ Moore has been dependable since early season but the work with Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze now is showing up in games, just in time for Allen to hit the free agent market. It's fantasy football to think the Bears would extend Allen after his one-year deal ends, at 33 years old, with receivers making what they make. It's probably less likely Allen would even want to remain in Chicago after the way everything turned out. — Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI