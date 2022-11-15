Skip to main content

NFC Standings, Playoff Picture: Eagles' Loss Helps Vikings' Pursuit of No. 1 Seed

The Eagles still hold a head-to-head tiebreaker, but the Vikings are a step closer to the 1 seed.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Eagles' undefeated season came to an end on Monday night in a home loss to Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders. That means the 8-1 Vikings are now tied for the best record in the NFL.

Because they lost to the Eagles in Week 2, the Vikings still don't control their own destiny in their pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the accompanying first-round bye in the postseason. But with both teams having eight games left, the Vikings have a chance. Minnesota's odds of jumping past the Eagles for the 1 seed improved this weekend.

Per Football Outsiders, the Eagles have a 68.4 percent chance to be the 1 seed when the regular season ends. The Vikings are up to 14.1 percent, with their next opponent — the 6-3 Cowboys — just behind them at 12.5 percent. The 7-2 Giants are also still in the mix, but just like the Vikings, they have seven wins by eight points or fewer. That formula might be even less sustainable for a team with Daniel Jones at quarterback than it is for a team led by Kirk Cousins, who has mostly played quite well of late and benefits greatly from Justin Jefferson's presence.

FO gives the Vikings a 56.2 percent chance to be the No. 2 seed. Their closest competitors in that race are the 6-4 Seahawks, 5-4 49ers, and 5-5 Buccaneers, because the second and third-place teams in the NFC seed will be wild cards for seeding purposes. However, it's important to note that Football Outsiders' percentages are low on the Vikings because their DVOA metric is low on the Vikings, ranking them as the 17th-best team in the NFL.

FiveThirtyEight is much more optimistic about the Vikings, with their ELO formula ranking them as the league's fifth-best team (behind the Cowboys and Eagles in the NFC). Here's how they view the race for the 1 seed:

  • Eagles: 41 percent
  • Vikings: 40 percent
  • Cowboys: 11 percent
  • Giants: 5 percent

That's essentially a toss up between the Eagles and Vikings, with the other two NFC East teams lurking. 

Here's a look at the conference standings heading into Week 11:

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 2.01.53 PM
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Vikings have a huge game on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Cowboys. That'll be another tough test for Kevin O'Connell's team, especially coming off an emotional rollercoaster of a win. The Eagles go on the road in Week 11 to face the 4-5-1 Colts, who won their first game under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

The remaining schedules for the Vikings, Eagles, and Cowboys are mostly comparable in difficulty. Dallas, despite a tough loss to the Packers on Sunday, can help itself greatly by beating the Vikings and Eagles.

Vikings remaining schedule

  • vs. DAL (6-3)
  • vs. NE (5-4)
  • vs. NYJ (6-3)
  • at DET (3-6)
  • vs. IND (4-5-1)
  • vs. NYG (7-2)
  • at GB (4-6)
  • at CHI (3-7)
  • Total record of remaining opponents: 38-36-1

Eagles remaining schedule

  • at IND (4-5-1)
  • vs. GB (4-6)
  • vs. TEN (6-3)
  • at NYG (7-2)
  • at CHI (3-7)
  • at DAL (6-3)
  • vs. NO (3-7)
  • vs. NYG (7-2)
  • Total record of remaining opponents: 40-35-1

Cowboys remaining schedule

  • at MIN (8-1)
  • vs. NYG (7-2)
  • vs. IND (4-5-1)
  • vs. HOU (1-7-1)
  • at JAX (3-7)
  • vs. PHI (8-1)
  • at TEN (6-3)
  • at WAS (5-5)
  • Total record of remaining opponents: 42-31-2

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (2)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

USATSI_19428902
News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Vikings Earn Respect With Win Over Bills

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_17250532
News

Vikings Sign Veteran TE Jacob O'Shaughnessy to Practice Squad

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19429507_168388404_lowres
News

Vikings Injury Updates: Za'Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Akayleb Evans

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19429341
News

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Bills: Blake Brandel, Andrew Booth Jr. Thrust Into Action

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19429823_168388404_lowres
News

Ranking the Ten Craziest Things That Happened in the Vikings' Win Over the Bills

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19429480
News

Patrick Peterson Seals Vikings' Win With Two Picks, Earns Postgame Chains

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19427398
News

Vikings Rally From 17-Point Deficit, Beat Bills 33-30 in Instant Classic

By Will Ragatz
USATSI_19427399
News

Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive

By Will Ragatz