NFL awards finalists revealed: Darnold, O'Connell, Flores in the mix
Finalists for the NFL's annual awards have been revealed and three members of the Minnesota Vikings could hear their name announced as the winner during the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 6.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell is a finalist for the Coach of the Year award; defensive coordinator Brian Flores is up for the Assistant Coach of the Year award; and quarterback Sam Darnold is in the mix for the Comeback Player of the Year award.
MVP
Josh Allen
Saquon Barkley
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
Lamar Jackson
Coach of the Year
Dan Campbell
Kevin O’Connell
Sean Payton
Dan Quinn
Andy Reid
Assistant Coach of the Year
Joe Brady
Vic Fangio
Brian Flores
Aaron Glenn
Ben Johnson
Comeback Player of the Year
Joe Burrow
Sam Darnold
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Gonzalez
Damar Hamlin
Defensive Player of the Year
Zack Baun
Myles Garrett
Trey Hendrickson
Patrick Surtain II
T.J. Watt
Offensive Player of the Year
Saquon Barkley
Joe Burrow
Ja’Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
Lamar Jackson
Defensive Rookie of the Year
Cooper DeJean
Braden Fiske
Quinyon Mitchell
Chop Robinson
Jared Verse
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Brock Bowers
Jayden Daniels
Malik Nabers
Bo Nix
Brian Thomas Jr.
The NFL Honors will take place Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. The event begins at 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX and NFL Network.
Snoop Dog is hosting the awards ceremony.