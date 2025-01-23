Inside The Vikings

NFL awards finalists revealed: Darnold, O'Connell, Flores in the mix

The 14th annual NFL Honors will be held Feb. 6 in New Orleans.

Joe Nelson

Sep 15, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and head coach Kevin O'Connell talk before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Finalists for the NFL's annual awards have been revealed and three members of the Minnesota Vikings could hear their name announced as the winner during the NFL Honors ceremony on Feb. 6.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell is a finalist for the Coach of the Year award; defensive coordinator Brian Flores is up for the Assistant Coach of the Year award; and quarterback Sam Darnold is in the mix for the Comeback Player of the Year award.

MVP
Josh Allen
Saquon Barkley
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
Lamar Jackson

Coach of the Year
Dan Campbell
Kevin O’Connell
Sean Payton
Dan Quinn
Andy Reid

Assistant Coach of the Year
Joe Brady
Vic Fangio
Brian Flores
Aaron Glenn
Ben Johnson

Comeback Player of the Year
Joe Burrow
Sam Darnold
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Gonzalez
Damar Hamlin

Defensive Player of the Year
Zack Baun
Myles Garrett
Trey Hendrickson
Patrick Surtain II
T.J. Watt

Offensive Player of the Year
Saquon Barkley
Joe Burrow
Ja’Marr Chase
Derrick Henry
Lamar Jackson

Defensive Rookie of the Year
Cooper DeJean
Braden Fiske
Quinyon Mitchell
Chop Robinson
Jared Verse

Offensive Rookie of the Year
Brock Bowers
Jayden Daniels
Malik Nabers
Bo Nix
Brian Thomas Jr.

The NFL Honors will take place Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans. The event begins at 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX and NFL Network.

Snoop Dog is hosting the awards ceremony.

Published
Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

