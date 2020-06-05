NFL Coaches Can Return to Facilities Starting Friday, But Not All Will

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Thursday to let them know that coaching staffs will be allowed to return to their team's facility starting on Friday.

"This will advise that, beginning tomorrow, June 5, coaching staffs may be among the employees returning to your facility," commissioner Roger Goodell said in the memo. "As has been emphasized in previous advice on reopening facilities, this may occur only if your club has otherwise received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility."

The 49ers are reportedly the only team that has yet to receive permission to return to its facility.

Teams can now increase the number of club employees in their facility to 100. With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, certain precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of everyone in the building.

"Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances," the memo said.

"In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of COVID-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities."

Even though they're now allowed to do so, not every team will return on Friday. Some will be back on Monday, and some may not return until July.

It's unclear what the Vikings' plans are. Head coach Mike Zimmer and co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer are currently quarantining at their ranch in Kentucky.

The NFL also announced recently that for safety reasons, there won't be any joint practices this year. Earlier this offseason, Mike Zimmer expressed concern about having such practices.

The next step towards holding training camps in July or August is getting players back into the facility.

