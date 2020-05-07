InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Comeback Player of the Year Odds: Where is the Love for Adam Thielen?

Will Ragatz

I noticed something recently that caught my eye. I had been seeing a lot of buzz about odds for NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2020, with big names like Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowski atop most lists. So I looked up the odds on several major sportsbooks to see what Vegas thought of Adam Thielen's chances at the award, and...he wasn't there. On any of them.

BetOnline has 28 players listed, and Thielen isn't among them. Same with Bovada. DraftKings has odds for 21 players not named Thielen. SportsBettingDime doesn't have him either. I couldn't find him included anywhere.

Am I missing something? There are several players who currently aren't on NFL rosters who have odds listed as CPOY candidates – including Joe Flacco and Eli Manning, who is literally retired – yet Thielen isn't included on a single list. This is a guy who essentially missed eight games with a hamstring injury last season and only recorded 418 receiving yards, his lowest total since 2015 when he was still primarily a special teams contributor.

With Stefon Diggs no longer around, Thielen is going to dominate targets in Minnesota as he starts alongside rookie Justin Jefferson. He has a chance to become more of a deep threat and put up huge numbers in the Vikings' play-action-heavy offense. Surely that context should at least be enough to warrant consideration for Comeback Player of the Year if he has a huge season.

After all, two of the last four winners of the award were wide receivers: Jordy Nelson in 2016 and Keenan Allen in 2017. Both of those players missed virtually the entire season with injury the previous year, but I think Thielen missing half of the year should still be enough to get him in the discussion if he gets back to his prolific ways in 2020.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Things to Look For When the Vikings' Schedule Drops on Thursday Night

What should we pay attention to when the NFL releases its schedule on Thursday?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Receivers Preview: Justin Jefferson Isn't Stefon Diggs, and That's OK

The Vikings have a new starter at wide receiver, but they also have better depth at the position than they've had in a while.

Will Ragatz

by

VikingLove

NFC North Draft Recaps: Lions Bring in Strong Class Headlined by Jeff Okudah

The Lions will be hoping that several members of their 2020 draft class can help lead them into contention.

Will Ragatz

by

Will Ragatz

Remembering the Vikings' Two International Series Victories in London

With the news that the NFL has cancelled International Series games in 2020, let's look back at the Vikings' two overseas wins.

Will Ragatz

by

CyBuch

Vikings Tight Ends Preview: Expect Irv Smith Jr.'s Role to Increase in Year Two

The Vikings could see the torch being passed from Kyle Rudolph to Smith in the 2020 season.

Will Ragatz

Bleacher Report Ranks Vikings' Defense 12th in NFL: Fair or Not?

The Vikings' revamped defense is still in the top half in the NFL, according to B/R.

Will Ragatz

NFC North Draft Recaps: Bears Get Another Tight End, Add to Loaded Defense

The Chicago Bears didn't have first-round pick because of the Khalil Mack trade, but they did pretty well in the 2020 draft.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Running Backs Preview: Will Dalvin Cook Get Paid?

The Vikings have a decision to make with their star running back and a potential extension.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Linebacker Troy Dye Given Surprising Odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year

The Vikings fourth-round pick has better odds than you'd expect.

Will Ragatz

Assessing Justin Jefferson's Fantasy Football Value in 2020

What can we expect from the Vikings' rookie wide receiver out of LSU in his first season in the NFL?

Will Ragatz