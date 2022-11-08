NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Vikings Set For Huge Game Against Bills

The story has been, more or less, the same after each of the Vikings' last six games.

Kevin O'Connell's team has won six in a row by 3-8 points. Every time, they come out of the game saying they have things to clean up, that they haven't played their best football yet. But with each victory, they pull further and further away in the NFC North and remain on track to be the No. 2 seed in the conference when the playoffs roll around.

It usually unfolds like this: The Vikings get off to a hot start behind a great opening script, struggle for a while — especially in the third quarter — and get their act together with an impressive fourth, making big plays in all three phases to secure a stressful victory. There's no doubt that this is a talented, well-coached team, but is that formula sustainable?

We're about to find out. The Vikings are entering the toughest part of the schedule, a four-game stretch against the Bills, Cowboys, Patriots, and Jets, who are a combined 23-11. Up first: The Bills, who could potentially be without all-world quarterback Josh Allen, depending on the severity of his elbow situation.

Let's take our weekly look at the national NFL power rankings to see where the Vikings stand after another heart-racing win.

MMQB Staff, SI.com: No. 6 (Down 1 spot)

SI's seven voters ranked the Vikings between 4th and 14th.

Raise your hand if you thought the Vikings would be up five games in the loss column over everyone else in the NFC North at this point in the season. It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Vikings have beaten everyone on their schedule except the Eagles.

Bo Wulf, The Athletic: No. 8 (Down 1 spot)

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 7 (No change)

The Vikings once again found a way on Sunday against the Commanders, improving to 7-1 for the first time since 2009 and perhaps extinguishing any lingering drama about who will be crowned NFC North champions come January. T.J. Hockenson's debut was incredibly encouraging: The ex-Lions tight end, who practiced just three times in Minnesota after last week's trade, hauled in all nine of his targets from Kirk Cousins for 70 yards. Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook will continue to be the main drivers of this offense, but Hockenson needed just one afternoon to prove how useful a playmaker at tight end can be in this attack.

ESPN Staff: No. 4 (Up 1 spot)

Non-QB MVP: WR Justin Jefferson Jefferson is the Vikings' best player and is making a run at his goal of finishing out this season as the top receiver in the NFL. He ranks second in the league in receiving yards (867) and fifth in receptions (59). He only has three touchdown catches, but Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has begun throwing him 50-50 balls in the end zone to increase his opportunities. The addition of tight end T.J. Hockenson, meanwhile, has given defenses another point of focus as they consider whether to double-team Jefferson. — Kevin Seifert

Austin Gayle, The Ringer: No. 5 (No change)

There isn’t a single advanced metric that suggests the Vikings are even top-three contenders for a Super Bowl berth in the NFC despite their 7-1 record, and that’s reflected in the futures market. The Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys all have better odds to win the NFC and the Super Bowl. The Vikings are also a 6.5-point dog against the Bills on the road next week. They’ll remain a top-five team on this list until their six-game win streak comes to an end, but it looks like Minnesota will fall behind Dallas and San Francisco soon enough. Vikings fans should celebrate in style like QB Kirk Cousins in the meantime.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 6 (No change)

We don't need to have a long debate about the Vikings' legitimacy. Their next four games: at Bills, vs. Cowboys, vs. Patriots, vs. Jets. We'll know a month from now how good they are.

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 3 (Up 1 spot)

On some level, having more points than the other guy when the clock hits zero is all that matters. With a huge lead in the division, the Vikings will all but certainly be the NFC North champions and host at least one playoff game. But Sunday's "meh" effort doesn't help assuage doubts as to whether the Vikings are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. However, we won't have to wait long for an answer to that question. In Week 10, the Vikings head to Buffalo for their second big test of the season.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 3 (Up 1 spot)

All they do is keep winning games. It's six straight now. They face a big game this week on the road at Buffalo.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 4 (No change)

The Vikings aren't racking up style points but they are doing what they supposed to do with the offense of Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook leading the way, supported by timely complementary defense. Kevin O'Connell needs more rookie attention as coach of the year love as an ace Sean McVay pupil.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 2 (Up 3 spots)

It probably won’t last, but they’ve earned it one win at a time.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 7 (Down 2 spots)

WR Justin Jefferson's next 100-yard receiving game will give him 20 in his career — and the record for most in a player's first three seasons. Buy QB Kirk Cousins some more ice — new TE T.J. Hockenson ate into Jefferson's target share Sunday — and he's sure to get the ball.

