NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Vikings Keep Hope Alive With Win Over Steelers

The Vikings needed to bounce back from an awful loss to the Lions with a win over the Steelers, and with just a few days to prepare, they came out and played the best half of football of their season last Thursday night. They nearly collapsed after building a 29-0 lead in the third quarter, but what matters is that they held on and kept their playoff hopes alive. We learned that when this team is firing on all cylinders, it can look awfully dangerous.

Next up is another must-win in primetime, this one coming in Chicago against the 4-9 Bears on Monday Night Football. If the Vikings can take care of business and win that one to get back to .500, they'll be in great position to reach the playoffs with a 2-1 finish to the season.

Let's check in on the weekly national power rankings to see what the writers have to say about the Vikings' big win that was nearly a disaster.

Conor Orr, SI.com: No. 20 (Up 3 spots)

Mike Zimmer’s defense blew a last-second touchdown to the Lions and nearly blew one of the largest leads in NFL history on Thursday night. A team once destined for the seventh seed needs help, and much more consistency, down the stretch.

Dan Hanzus, NFL.com: No. 17 (Up 2 spots)

Why can't the Vikings just be normal? It's a simple question with a complicated, perhaps unknowable, answer. The Vikings jumped out to a 29-0 third-quarter lead at home against the Steelers on Thursday Night Football, and somehow still ended up playing another game that came down to the final snap. Credit the Vikings' defense for getting that last stop, but it's become obvious that Mike Zimmer's team is affected by the knowledge that it always lets opponents back into games. It's become the Vikings' DNA, a self-fulfilling prophecy, and it's aging the entire state of Minnesota in dog years. Said Zimmer: "That team that played in the first half could probably beat anybody. That team that played in the second half could probably get beat by anybody."

Bleacher Report Staff: No. 20 (Up 1 spot)

The Minnesota Vikings played arguably their most dominant half of football Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They then turned around and let the Steelers right back into the game, which speaks to the problems they've had this season. Running back Dalvin Cook gashed Pittsburgh for over 200 rushing yards, but quarterback Kirk Cousins completed less than half of his passes. The Vikings completely shut down the Steelers offense in the first half, but they allowed touchdowns on three straight drives in the second half. Linebacker Anthony Barr told reporters afterward that all of the close games are taking a toll on his psyche, but he's glad to be on the right side of one after last week's crushing loss to Detroit. "It is frustrating having to come down to the last second. It's taken a few years of my life this season, but it's good to be on this side of a close one," Barr said. The Vikings have a chance to get back to .500 next week against the rival Bears. But with the Rams and Packers on the schedule after that, making a playoff push will be equal parts difficult and unlikely.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: No. 21 (Down 1 spot)

They always seem to make it interesting in the end. But they found a way against the Steelers last Thursday, which keeps them in the playoff mix.

Frank Schwab, Yahoo! Sports: No. 19 (Up 3 spots)

The Vikings aren't dead yet. In a bad NFC wild-card race, they're actually very much alive. The problem is, do you trust the Vikings to not blow games down the stretch? They tried their best to screw up that Steelers win last week.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: No. 20 (Up 2 spots)

The Vikings had a statement win mostly against the Steelers with Dalvin Cook returning to dominate in the running game and Kirk Cousins avoiding another total fourth-quarter meltdown. They need to avoid the Bears' road trap game on Monday night, once again in prime time in Week 15.

Nate Davis, USA Today: No. 18 (Up 3 spots)

WR Justin Jefferson's 2,688 receiving yards since the start of 2020 ... are second to no one. The Jefferson-Chase debate might just rage for a few years.

Mike Florio, PFT: No. 16 (Up 6 spots)

They still have a decent chance to blow a double-digit lead and lose in the wild-card round.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: No. 19 (Up 1 spot)

ESPN Staff: No. 21 (Up 2 spots)

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.