NFL Preparing For Virtual Draft Away From Team Facilities

Will Ragatz

High-level officials from multiple NFL teams have begun preparing for the draft to take place from their homes, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It was already a given that the draft would be held virtually, but it now could be the case that teams won't even meet at their facilities during the event. Instead, everyone could be forced to operate remotely. The NFL has yet to make a final decision.

Back on March 26th, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a memo saying that the draft would not be postponed, but would take place from April 23rd to 25th as scheduled, even as the coronavirus pandemic had already begun creating a plethora of logistical challenges in the pre-draft process.

NFL vice president Troy Vincent has already invited several top prospects to be filmed live during the virtual draft, with roughly 50 expected to participate. Here's what Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas wrote about the plans for the draft in a story earlier this week:

The NFL plans to have a hub from where commissioner Roger Goodell will make the pick announcements, and video connections to all 32 clubs as well as the homes of about 50 top prospects. Each group must have 10 people or fewer, each spaced six feet apart, observing rules such as hand-washing and keeping away anyone with a fever or coronavirus symptoms. Vincent said they are also exploring giving clubs a one- or two-minute extension on the clock to make trades.

Now, those groups of ten or fewer may not even be allowed.

SI's Albert Breer had a ton of great details on how the coronavirus will affect the draft and the pre-draft process in his most recent MMQB column.

The Draft was originally supposed to take place in Las Vegas.

