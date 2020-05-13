More Notes on Vikings Schedule: Rest Differential, Travel Miles

The Vikings' 2020 regular season schedule came out last week, and I've spent plenty of time since then analyzing the opponents and matchups. I ranked every game from easiest to toughest, and also made detailed predictions for every game.

But there's more to a schedule than just who you're playing and where you're playing them. There are all kinds of other details that teams look at, such as short weeks, primetime games, travel schedules, and much more.

Thanks to Brian Burke of ESPN Stats and Info, we can observe some of those logistical items as they relate to the 2020 Vikings. A big one is travel. No team wants to be flying all across the country, as that can throw off your preparation and have other undesirable effects. Luckily, the Vikings are just 21st in travel miles this season at roughly 13,000.

The lack of travel miles is a good thing, but one thing that Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer might not be pleased about is the Vikings' rest differential. In two key late-season games against NFC opponents, the Vikings are playing on a normal week while their opponent is coming off of a bye week. The Cowboys have a bye before facing the Vikings in Week 11, and the same is true with the Buccaneers heading into their Week 14 matchup.

Those two games are the main factors in the Vikings having the sixth-worst net rest differential of any team.

And while the Vikings don't have to travel much, neither do their opponents.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.