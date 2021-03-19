Official 2021 NFL Draft Order: Vikings Lead League With 11 Picks

The Vikings were stripped of a seventh-round pick on Friday and still have the NFL's most draft selections.

The NFL has announced the official order for the 2021 NFL Draft, and despite being stripped of a pick on Friday — more on that in a second — the Vikings still lead the league with 11 selections.

The entire draft order for all 32 teams can be found here.

Here are all of Minnesota's picks and how they acquired them:

First round, No. 14

Third round, No. 78

Third round, No. 90 (from Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue trade)

Fourth round, No. 119

Fourth round, No. 125 (from Bears, 2020 draft day trade)

Fourth round, No. 134 (from Bills, Stefon Diggs trade)

Fourth round, No. 143 (compensatory, Trae Waynes)

Fifth round, No. 157

Fifth round, No. 168 (from Ravens, 2020 draft day trade)

Sixth round, No. 199 overall

Sixth round, No. 223 overall (compensatory, Mackensie Alexander)

The Vikings were also going to have a seventh-round pick, No. 242 overall, but that was forfeited on Friday as part of a punishment from the NFL. As first reported by the Star Tribune's Mark Craig, the Vikings were stripped of the pick due to a "salary cap violation related to a practice squad player's contract in 2019."

Three Vikings executives were fined $10,000 dollars each as part of the penalties for the rule violation.

Last year, the Vikings made a record-setting 15 picks in the draft. No one had ever made that many in a seven-round format. Four of those came in the seventh round, and it's become a running joke among Vikings fans that GM Rick Spielman is the NFL's biggest fan of seventh-round picks.

Spielman may not have a seventh-rounder at this moment, but I'd be willing to bet he ends up with at least one when it's all said and done. This is going to be a huge draft for the Vikings, who have four major needs remaining after free agency and don't have a ton of young talent waiting in the wings across the roster.

