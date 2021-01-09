Once Again, the Vikings Could Lose Assistant GM George Paton

In what feels like an annual tradition, Vikings Assistant General Manager George Paton has received interest from at least one NFL team for their GM opening. This year, with more openings than ever, he may finally feel that the time is right to pounce on a job.

Paton interviewed with the Broncos on Friday after meeting with the Lions earlier in the week. He probably isn't done, as the Falcons and Panthers also reportedly have interest in interviewing him.

If Paton does move on, it would be a big loss for the Vikings. He's Rick Spielman's right-hand man on the personnel side of things and has played a big role in the Vikings' accumulation of talent, particularly through the draft, over the years. Paton has spent the past 14 seasons with the Vikings and is widely respected for his ability to scout talent.

With five GM spots still open, this may be the year where Paton finally decides to leave Minnesota. Teams have been showing interest in him for almost a decade now.

"He's been ready several years now," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero told the Broncos' team reporter in an interview. "There were a series of jobs that he's pulled back on, one of the most recent being Cleveland a year ago. He's been waiting for the right fit. He has a great relationship with Rick Spielman. He's been in the Vikings organization for a long time. He's not had an urgent desire to leave, but certainly it's been building to the point that he would eventually take a job. I absolutely expect if there is one he feels like is the right fit, he's going to be a GM in 2021."

Here's a history of Paton's discussions with teams about GM openings, as best as I can find. Credit goes to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling for much of this list.

2012: Finalist for Rams GM job

2013: Turned down requests from Jets

2015: Declined requests from Jets, Dolphins, Bears

2016: Pursued by Titans

2017: Interviewed with or declined requests from 49ers, Colts, Chiefs

2018: Vikings denied Packers' request to interview him

2019: Declined request from Jets

2020: Met with Browns, ultimately withdrew from race

2021: Has interviewed with Lions and Broncos so far

Clearly, the interest is there. Paton has just been very selective, which is understandable considering that being a GM is a high-pressure job and he likes working with Spielman and Rob Brzezinski in Minnesota. However, I'd expect the allure of being in charge of his own front office to eventually win out, and it seems like there's a decent chance it happens this offseason. It will simply come down to whether or not he finds a fit he likes and pulls the trigger.

"Paton is one of the most universally respected personnel men in the entire NFL," Pelissero said. He's somebody who — whether you talk to people who are friends with him, people who have competed against him, people who just know him from scouting on the road — nobody has a bad word to say about him. Certainly there are not many people that I can think of who'd be better equipped to be a GM."

Vikings announce two coaching changes

The Vikings announced two minor coaching moves on Friday. Strength and conditioning coach Mark Uyeyama and defensive assistant Dom Capers won't be back in 2021.

