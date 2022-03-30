Skip to main content

Patrick Peterson is Returning to the Minnesota Vikings on Another One-Year Deal

Peterson announced on his podcast that he's running it back with the Vikings this year.

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson will be returning to the Minnesota Vikings for a second season, he announced on his podcast, All Things Covered. It's another one-year deal for Peterson in Minnesota.

"It's me betting on myself again," he said. 

"It's a great group of guys. I just felt like it was right to be there and grind with those guys. The team is stacked. We just couldn't put it all together in certain situations (last year). It wasn't the outcome we wanted, but we've got another crack at it. It's going to be fun to get back into the building and see all of this manifest."

Peterson had interest from numerous teams in free agency, but ultimately decided to return to the Vikings and run it back with many of his teammates from last year. He says he's excited about the addition of head coach Kevin O'Connell and edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, among other offseason changes. Peterson and his agent ended up getting something worked out with new Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Peterson, who turns 32 this summer, signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Vikings last spring after spending a decade with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in 13 of 17 games, missing a chunk of time with a hamstring injury. Peterson played nearly 900 snaps and was solid in coverage, even if he only finished with one interception (a pick-six in the final game of the season).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to being a smart, experienced outside cornerback, Peterson brings a lot to the Vikings in terms of leadership. He'll once again be able to mentor Cameron Dantzler and the other young corners on the roster, including a likely early-round draft pick at the position.

Peterson and Dantzler are currently penciled in as the starting outside corners, with Chandon Sullivan as the leading candidate to replace Mackensie Alexander in the slot.

Prior to joining the Vikings last year, Peterson established himself as one of the greatest cornerbacks of the 21st century during his ten-year run in Arizona. The 2011 No. 5 overall pick out of LSU made eight straight Pro Bowls to begin his career, was named a first team All-Pro three times, and stuffed the stat sheet with 28 interceptions, 91 passes defended, and nearly 500 total tackles as a Cardinal.

Now the future Pro Football Hall-of-Famer is back in Minnesota for another pursuit of a Super Bowl.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

In This Article (1)

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

USATSI_17412140 (1)
News

Adam Thielen's Restructured Contract is a Risky One for the Vikings

By Will Ragatz2 hours ago
Draft3
News

2022 NFL Draft: One Month Out, Five Thoughts on the Vikings' Options in the First Round

By Will Ragatz22 hours ago
USATSI_17324496
News

Vikings Officially Sign OL Jesse Davis and CBs Nate Hairston, Tye Smith

By Will RagatzMar 28, 2022
USATSI_13472297
News

Weaker Slate of Opposing Quarterbacks Provides Reason for Vikings Optimism in 2022

By Will RagatzMar 28, 2022
Visits328
News

Vikings Hosting CB Nate Hairston, OL Jesse Davis on Free Agent Visits

By Will RagatzMar 28, 2022
USATSI_16704878
News

Vikings Miss Out on Ryan Bates, Interior Offensive Line Remains a Concern

By Will RagatzMar 25, 2022
USATSI_15343019
News

Vikings Signing Former Packers Slot Corner Chandon Sullivan to One-Year Deal

By Will RagatzMar 25, 2022
USATSI_16758315
News

The Details of Za'Darius Smith's Vikings Contract Are Extremely Noteworthy

By Will RagatzMar 25, 2022