Police report: Adrian Peterson arrested for DWI after 83 mph speeding stop
An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol reveals that former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was allegedly driving 83 mph — 28 mph over the speed limit — when he was pulled over early Friday morning, with the traffic stop leading to his arrest for DWI.
According to the state patrol, Peterson was driving an Audi Q5 southbound on Hwy. 77 in Richfield when he was stopped by a trooper near 66th Street, which is near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, or about six miles south of U.S. Bank Stadium, where Peterson attended the Vikings' NFL draft party on Thursday night.
The traffic stop happened at 3:20 a.m. CT Friday, with the trooper arresting Peterson on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after his breath test registered a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.14, which is nearly double the 0.08 legal limit.
Peterson was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 5:16 a.m. and released at 7:31 a.m. His bail had been set at $4,000.
In Minnesota, a fourth-degree DWI is a misdemeanor. Peterson is due in court on May 9 at 9 a.m.