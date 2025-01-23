Report: Kevin O'Connell's contract 'in a little bit different area' than Andy Reid
Now more than 48 hours removed from the Minnesota Vikings announcing a multi-year contract extension with head coach Kevin O'Connell, the terms of KOC's deal still haven't been revealed.
It's unclear when the numbers will leak, but it's apparent that NFL Network's Tom Pelissero has a pretty good idea of what the Vikings agreed to pay O'Connell.
Here's the back-and-forth conversation Pelissero had Cory Cove and Ben Leber on Twin Cities-based KFAN-FM 100.3 Thursday morning.
Cove: I assume some people know what the terms are, why does it not leak out faster than this?
Pelissero: Coach numbers are a little bit harder to come by. Not a surprise at all that that has not come out. That's pretty commonplace here. But I would fairly tell you based on what I know that the Vikings made it well worth Kevin O'Connell's while signing that extension.
Leber: Can you give us any insight on How many years it is? I'm assuming at least three...
Pelissero: Let's not throw darts, Leber, how about that? Let's just say, listen, it's a unique negotiation because you're talking about a guy who's still not even 40 years old and he's won two-thirds of his regular season games with a smattering of different quarterbacks, but has not won a playoff game. In terms of the top, top coaches and what they're making, the Andy Reids of the world, he's in a little bit different area. But again, based on what I know, I would say that the deal that they were able to get done with Kevin O'Connell was very fair under the circumstances.
According to Sportico, Reid signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Chiefs last offseason. That made him the highest-paid coach in the NFL at $20 million annually.
The next highest-paid coaches, per Sportico, are Denver's Sean Payton ($18 million), Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin ($16 million), the Chargers' Jim Harbaugh ($16 million), and the Rams' Sean McVay ($15 million). San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan ($14 million), Baltimore's John Harbaugh ($12 million), Detroit's Dan Campbell ($11 million), Buffalo's Sean McDermott ($11 million) and Seattle's Mike Macdonald ($9 million).
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has reported that the Chicago Bears are paying new head coach Ben Johnson $13 million annually.
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.
If you connect enough dots, it's pretty clear that O'Connell is making somewhere between $10 million and $15 million annually. Will we ever know for sure? Probably, but we might have to wait a while.