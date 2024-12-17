Report: Stadium workers told to prepare for Vikings-Packers time change
The Vikings and Packers are scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. CT in Week 17, but there is some smoke that the game could be flexed to the 3:25 p.m. CT slot.
"By the way, enough stadium workers have been told, prepare for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff. Nothing is official yet, but workers have been told prepare," Darren Wolfson said Tuesday on SKOR North's Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd. "Minimum, prepare, that it will not be a noon game as currently scheduled, but gets shifted to 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 29. But in this moment, nothing official on that."
Earlier Tuesday, the NFL announced that three games in Week 17 will be played on Saturday, Dec. 28 as part of an NFL Network triple-header.
- Chargers (8-6) at Patriots (3-11), 12 p.m. CT
- Broncos (9-5) at Bengals (6-8), 3:30 p.m. CT
- Cardinals (7-7) at Rams (8-6), 7:15 p.m. CT
There are also two games on Christmas Day that will be streamed on Netflix as part of Week 17.
- Chiefs (13-1) at Steelers (10-4), 12 p.m. CT
- Ravens (9-5) at Texans (9-5), 3:30 p.m. CT
There's also the regular Thursday night game of the week, which will feature the Seahawks against the Bears at 7:15 p.m. CT on Prime Video.
That leaves nine games for Sunday and the Monday night matchup featuring the Lions at the 49ers. And since the NFL already flexed the Falcons against the Commanders to Sunday Night Football, it leaves eight games for Sunday afternoon.
Currently, the 3:25 p.m. CT game features the Cowboys at the Eagles. It seems pretty simple: Does the NFL want to showcase "America's Team" and Cooper Rush at quarterback against the juggernaut Eagles or give the nation a border battle rivalry game between two of the best teams in the league?
To us, it's a simple selection: Vikings versus Packers. If not, then the country can enjoy an afternoon of a backup QB for a mediocre team (Dallas) get blown out by Philly.