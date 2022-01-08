Report: Vikings Expected to Fire Mike Zimmer, Keep Rick Spielman in Some Capacity

Mike Zimmer's dismissal as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings is all but official at this point. A new report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports indicates that the Vikings are planning on moving on from Zimmer following Sunday's regular season finale against the Bears. This isn't a surprise, considering this season was viewed as a make-or-break year and has fallen well short of expectations. Since the Vikings' loss to the Packers last week, Zimmer has been acting like a guy who knows his tenure is about to end.

The other big news from La Canfora is that general manager Rick Spielman is expected to remain with the Vikings in some capacity.

The Vikings are expected to move on from head coach Mike Zimmer this week, league sources said, though longtime general manager Rick Spielman is likely to remain with the organization. ... Zimmer was nearly let go a few years back, and sources said there was a clear mandate from ownership to be a true contender in 2021; Minnesota got off to a slow start, has erratic results from week to week and never sustained any momentum on either side of the ball. Zimmer was under fire for the construction of his staff and has repeatedly clashed with offensive staff over the years.

It has seemed likely for a while now — beginning with the Vikings' loss to the winless Lions and going to another level following the blowout loss in Green Bay — that this season would be Zimmer's last. The veteran head coach has had a successful run in Minnesota, going 73-59-1 (including playoffs) since being hired in 2014. But two straight disappointing seasons featuring poor defensive performances are tough to survive. Zimmer has had a different offensive coordinator for six straight years and has struggled with in-game management.

It's just time for a change.

The report that Spielman is likely to stick around with the organization doesn't come as a surprise, either. The Wilfs are loyal to Spielman, who has been in Minnesota for 16 years. The big question now is whether he retains his GM role or is given a different title with a reduction or elimination in decision-making duties. I'd say the more likely outcome is that Spielman gets moved into a comfortable "senior" role and the Vikings hire a new GM, but we'll see.

The Vikings brass has been averse to change over the years and has been very loyal to Spielman, but Zimmer's abrasive style has been an issue within that team for years, and the need to go in a different direction has seemed clear to many decision makers there in recent weeks, sources said. Spielman is very close with ownership and is trusted immensely; the team has spent big and has yet to win big, but several league sources said they would be very surprised if Spielman was not a part of the organization in some capacity moving forward. Spielman could remain in Minnesota in a role that oversees the coach and potential new general manager, or ownership could end up with a different balance of power depending on how the coaching search unfolds.

The official Zimmer announcement and news on Spielman are presumably coming early this week. Those moves will spark what should be a fascinating offseason for the Vikings.

