Report: Vikings Looking to Finalize Joint Practices With 49ers During 2022 Training Camp

The Vikings are "trying to finalize" joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers at TCO Performance Center during training camp this year, according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

Minnesota hosted the Broncos for joint practices last year. In 2018, the first year of their new facility being open, they had the Jaguars at training camp for joint practices. Getting both individual and full-team reps against players from another team can be a great coaching tool and a way to break up the usual routine of training camp.

The 49ers are a logical partner due to the familiarity the Vikings' new leaders have with that organization. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent the first seven years of his NFL career there, working in the front office's research and development department. Per Goessling, he remains close with Paraag Marathe, the 49ers' executive VP of football operations. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell also spent a year on the 49ers' coaching staff in 2016.

These practices would presumably take place before a home preseason game against the Niners, as was the case when the Broncos and Jaguars came to Minnesota.

The 49ers have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL over the past few years. They took a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter in last year's NFC title game against O'Connell's Rams, but wound up losing 20-17. Back in 2019, they beat the Vikings in the divisional round on their way to losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

San Francisco has an exciting future with 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance at the helm. These joint practices, assuming they're finalized, should be a lot of fun to watch with all of the talented players and coaches on both sides.

