Report: Vikings, Panthers in ongoing negotiations over Adam Thielen trade compensation
Negotiations between the Vikings and Panthers are ongoing as Minnesota seeks to bring Adam Thielen back home to bolster a depleted wide receiver room, according to Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune.
"The wide receiver discussion has been going on, they've been looking into options at that spot," said Goessling Monday morning on the Access Vikings podcast. "They have been talking with the Panthers about Adam Thielen for a trade.
"My understanding is at this point that is has been a matter of what's the draft pick compensation going to be? Can they get to a spot where everybody is happy with it? Especially when you have to throw in the consideration of Thielen's contract."
According to Over The Cap, Thielen's base salary is $6.25 million this season and he carries a $10.1 million cap hit. Goessling speculates that the draft pick the Panthers get from Minnesota in a hypothetical trade would be downgraded if they're asked to eat some of his salary.
"How much of that do the Vikings pick up? They could afford to pick up all of it, but if you're saying that to the Panthers, you're probably saying, 'Guys, that has to affect the level of the draft pick we're sending back to you.' I think the negotiations are kind of ongoing and being handled on those lines, along those terms. I would expect this is probably a Day 3 draft pick if it gets done and the Vikings pick up some of the salary. I would imagine that's where we end up based on what I've heard," Goessling said.
Minnesota's 2026 draft picks:
- 1st round
- 2nd round
- 3rd round
- 3rd round (projected comp pick for Sam Darnold)
- 4th round (projected comp pick for Daniel Jones)
- 5th round
- 5th round (from Eagles)
- 5th round (projected comp pick for Cam Robinson)
- 7th round
- 7th round (from Texans)
"The fact they have another fifth now I think matters in this. I think that could be part of what helps get that trade over the line," Goessling added. "I think there's a lot of interest in doing it. I think Thielen is open to the idea, excited about the idea. We'll see if it happens."