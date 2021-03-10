With Riley Reiff Gone, Who Plays Left Tackle for the Vikings in 2021?

The Vikings could move Ezra Cleveland to LT or address the position in free agency or the draft.

The Vikings made one of the biggest moves of their offseason on Wednesday by releasing veteran left tackle Riley Reiff. It was a tricky situation because Reiff's cap hit was quite high and the Vikings had a clear replacement option on the roster, but he was also arguably their best offensive lineman last season and provided stability at an important position.

It may not have been entirely the Vikings' decision. They were reportedly interested in working on an extension for Reiff, but he wanted to become a free agent, a choice that may have been influenced by the way he was treated by the organization last August.

Regardless, the Vikings are now in the market for a new left tackle. Let's go over some of their options.

In-house candidates

Ezra Cleveland

As of right now, Cleveland has to be considered the clear favorite for the job. He was a left tackle at Boise State and was, in theory, drafted in the second round last year to be Reiff's eventual successor. Cleveland's size, length, and freakish athleticism are all traits associated with tackles, not interior linemen. But with Reiff sticking around last year, Cleveland spent his rookie season playing right guard. He was pretty good at it considering the circumstances, posting a 66.2 PFF grade in nine games.

Cleveland was better as a run blocker than a pass protector, as he struggled with the size and power of defensive tackles at times. He allowed 23 pressures in those nine games, with 16 of those coming in three games against the tough interior defensive lines of the Falcons, Bears, and Buccaneers. Cleveland needs to add some strength, but that's less of an issue at tackle than it is at guard. He has all the tools to be an outstanding tackle for a long time in the NFL, and the Vikings could have three seasons of an LT on a rookie contract, which would be big for financial reasons.

Brian O'Neill

O'Neill is the Vikings' best building block on the offensive line. He's improved in each of his three seasons at right tackle since being selected in the second round in 2018. Like Cleveland, he's an excellent athlete whose mobility allows him to thrive in the running game. O'Neill has been solid as a pass blocker, but needs to make a leap in that area to be considered among the game's elite tackles.

There's been speculation for a while about the possibility of O'Neill moving from the right side to the left side. It was reportedly being considered before the start of last season when it seemed like Reiff might not accept the pay cut. But I don't know if I see a point in making that move. Although there's a long-held consensus belief that left tackles are more important than right tackles because they protect the blind side of right-handed quarterbacks, analytical studies have proven that idea to be of questionable merit. In the modern NFL, pressure from either side can be equally impactful. So why risk a switch for O'Neill when he's spent three seasons getting accustomed to one side of the line? Plus, with extension talks coming up for O'Neill, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, moving him to LT would require paying him more. Left tackles still command more than right tackles on the market, even if that line of thinking feels outdated.

Rashod Hill (UFA)

The Vikings could bring back Hill in free agency, although it seems unlikely that they'd feel comfortable heading into the season with him as their starting LT. Hill has been Minnesota's swing tackle for the past few seasons. He's solid in pass protection and has impressive size but has a limited ceiling due to a lack of overall athleticism and skill.

External free agent options

Trent Williams

The Vikings very nearly traded for Williams during last year's NFL Draft. That would've changed the trajectory of their offensive line significantly. Instead, he was traded to the 49ers and the Vikings drafted Cleveland. Williams is still one of the best left tackles in football, and he's going to make a ton of money (more than the Vikings can realistically afford). I'd imagine he winds up returning to San Francisco.

Russell Okung

32 years old. Talented, consistent producer who has made two Pro Bowls and should have plenty of good years left.

Alejandro Villanueva

Like Okung, a 32-year-old two-time Pro Bowler. Villanueva has held down the left tackle spot in Pittsburgh for years and has always been reliable.

Daryl Williams

Had some ups and downs during his Panthers career but was awesome for the Bills last year. Primarily a right tackle but has some experience on the left side. Only 28 years old.

Rick Wagner

Feels like a cheaper, slightly less talented version of Reiff in that he's been solid but not spectacular while playing for multiple NFC North teams. Another right tackle who could move to the left side if needed.

Kelvin Beachum

Former seventh-round pick who has played well for four different NFL teams. More left tackle experience than either of the previous two names. Turns 32 soon.

Early-round draft targets

Rashawn Slater

The Northwestern product is considered the No. 2 offensive tackle in the class behind Oregon's Penei Sewell. Rick Spielman watched him put up impressive numbers at NU's pro day on Tuesday, one day before Reiff was cut. Outstanding prospect with positional versatility who seems unlikely to make it to the Vikings' pick at 14.

Christian Darrisaw

Could be a very realistic option for the Vikings at 14 or with a slight trade back. Powerful, athletic mauler at left tackle who was incredibly consistent for Virginia Tech last season.

Samuel Cosmi

Fits the mold of a Vikings tackle prospect to a T; extremely athletic and mobile like O'Neill and Cleveland. Even scored a touchdown in college. Also similar to current Vikings offensive linemen in that he needs to improve in pass protection, which dims his appeal a bit.

Teven Jenkins

Extremely strong tackle who can drive defensive linemen out of the play. Played right tackle at Oklahoma State and isn't necessarily the most fleet-footed of the bunch, so may not be a fit for the Vikings.

Alijah Vera-Tucker

Has been mentioned frequently as a potential guard target for the Vikings in the first round. One of the safer offensive line prospects in the class. Great combination of athleticism, technique, and instincts. Played left tackle last season at USC and could potentially stay there in the NFL. Behind Slater, AVT offers the best positional versatility, which could appeal to Minnesota.

Dillon Radunz

Among Day 2 tackles, Radunz has caught my eye. Becker, MN native dominated at North Dakota State and has a lot of upside.

Other intriguing Day 2 prospects include Walker Little, James Hudson, Liam Eichenberg, Jalen Mayfield, Alex Leatherwood.

