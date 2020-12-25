Saints vs. Vikings Live Score Updates

Merry Christmas, everyone! It's time for some holiday football in New Orleans.

The Vikings are playing to keep their tiny playoff hopes alive, but they're also playing for pride and momentum purposes. The Saints, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from two straight losses and get revenge for a couple notable playoff defeats at the hands of the Vikings over the past few years.

For Minnesota, as usual, all eyes will be on Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and Justin Jefferson on the offensive side of the ball. Cousins is looking to put up another strong performance in the Superdome against a tough Saints defense after doing so in last year's wild card round, Cook will be fed early and often, and Jefferson is hoping to make a push in the offensive rookie of the year race with a big game in his home state.

For the Saints, Alvin Kamara should feast against the Vikings' depleted front seven, which is down even more players than usual today. Linebackers Eric Kendricks, Todd Davis, and Troy Dye are all out, leaving Eric Wilson and a few backup-type players at the position. Also out for the Vikings are fullback C.J. Ham (who will be replaced by undrafted rookie Jake Bargas) and backup running back Alexander Mattison.

The Saints will be without a couple key defensive starters in co-NFC sack leader Trey Hendrickson and safety Marcus Williams, as well as starting guard Andrus Peat and star receiver Michael Thomas (injured reserve).

Live Updates

First Quarter

Saints 7, Vikings 7

8:54 – The Vikings' response looked just as easy as the Saints' opening score. They drive down and cap off an eight-play possession with Dalvin Cook's 17th touchdown of the season. The big play to set it up was a third and eight conversion to Tyler Conklin. We might have a shootout on our hands.

Saints 7, Vikings 0

12:19 – Well, that went as expected. The Saints absolutely gashed the Vikings' awful, injury-ravaged front seven on their opening drive, capping it with a 40-yard Alvin Kamara touchdown in which he was completely untouched. New Orleans goes 75 yards on six plays in less than three minutes.