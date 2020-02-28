Stefon Diggs, Other NFL Stars Come Out Against Proposed CBA

InsideTheVikings
There's a cloud hanging over the 2020 NFL Combine.

That cloud is the new proposed collective bargaining agreement, which has become a divisive issue as it moves through the various steps in the approval process. The uncertainty surrounding the proposed deal has also stalled things like contract discussions and franchise tag decisions, as teams wait to see what happens – and the subsequent rule changes that will take place – before making major moves.

The CBA, which is notable for adding a 17th game to the regular season, is the product of many months of negotiations between the NFL and the players. It was approved by the owners last week, and NFLPA representatives from all 32 teams voted 17-14 in favor of it on Wednesday (with one rep abstaining). Now, it heads to all of the league's roughly 2,000 players, where a majority vote would see it go into effect this year. That vote likely won't happen for a few weeks, according to reports.

If that were to happen, the NFL and its players would have guaranteed labor peace through 2030. The 17-game schedule wouldn't begin until 2021 at the earliest.

However, despite the increasing likelihood that this deal gets done, there are many players who have been vocal in their disapproval of this new CBA. Count Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs among them, based on this tweet from Wednesday.

Several other star players, including JJ Watt, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson, have similarly come out against the CBA.

Rodgers, who is the Packers' NFLPA rep, posted a lengthy statement regarding his decision to vote against the deal, citing the added risks that come with a 17th game.

Sherman, the 49ers' rep and a vice president on the NFLPA Executive Committee, expressed the same sentiments that Rodgers did in his statement.

Wilson made it clear that he thinks this deal is rushed and would have negative repercussions for players over the next decade.

The Vikings' NFLPA rep is Adam Thielen, who has remained silent on social media about the issue. This remains an ongoing story and will continue to be a major talking point for the foreseeable future.

