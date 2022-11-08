The 2022 Minnesota Vikings Have a Third Quarter Problem

The Vikings have a third quarter problem.

It hasn't actually mattered, considering how well they've played in the fourth quarter in winning six one-score games in a row. But if they want to win games against better competition and make a deep playoff run, the Vikings are going to have to figure out what's going on after halftime.

Just take a look at the numbers:

The Vikings have been held scoreless in the third quarter in five of eight games. In two others, they've mustered just a field goal. 14 of their 20 total third quarter points came in their Week 8 win over the Cardinals. They got two rushing touchdowns in a span of less than two minutes during that third quarter, with a Harrison Smith interception setting up the second one.

Here's a look at the Vikings' eight third-quarter performances this year:

Week 1 vs. GB: Up 17 at halftime, lost third quarter 7-3

Week 2 at PHI: Down 17 at halftime, tied third quarter 0-0

Week 3 vs. DET: Tied at halftime, lost third quarter 10-0

Week 4 at NO: Up 6 at halftime, lost third quarter 7-3

Week 5 vs. CHI: Up 11 at halftime, lost third quarter 9-0

Week 6 at MIA: Up 7 at halftime, tied third quarter 0-0

Week 8 vs. ARI: Up 4 at halftime, won third quarter 14-13

Week 9 at WAS: Up 4 at halftime, lost third quarter 7-0

To be fair, the one touchdown the Vikings allowed in the third quarter on Sunday was aided by a referee running over Camryn Bynum. Still, they rank 29th in the league in third quarter scoring defense, allowing 6.6 points per outing. They're tied for 29th in third quarter scoring offense, and that's heavily boosted by the Cardinals game.

So what's the issue, and what's the solution? Unfortunately, I'm not sure. Are the Vikings getting comfortable with their halftime leads? Are they failing to make the proper adjustments — or anticipate opponent adjustments — until the fourth quarter comes around? It's not a stat that makes a ton of sense or one that has an obvious explanation, which suggests it might be fairly random.

Whatever the problem, it's something to monitor moving forward. The Vikings can't keep relying on fourth quarter comebacks and stressful one-score victories all season long.

At least I think they can't.

At least I think they can't.