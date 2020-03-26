InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Thielen, Rudolph, Barr Give Back During Coronavirus Pandemic

Will Ragatz

As COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the United States, several Vikings players are stepping up to give back to the local community in a time of need.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen and tight end Kyle Rudolph have each made donations to Second Harvest Heartland, a Twin Cities food bank that provides meals to children and families who need them. Thielen and his wife Caitlin donated $25,000 to SHH through their foundation.

Rudolph and his wife Jordan also gave roughly $25,000 to provide 82,000 meals, inspired by Rudolph's jersey number, 82. They set up the Rudy's Meal Plan food drive and are encouraging Vikings fans to donate, with a goal of reaching $200,000 donated and 600,000 meals provided.

"Growing up, I never had to worry about not having meals if we didn't have school, and that's not the case for a lot of kids around our community," Rudolph told Vikings.com. "There's a lot of families who are going without meals because mom and/or dad aren't able to work right now, so we wanted to do something here for the families in our community that we know are being directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Rudolph has been the Vikings nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in each of the past two seasons for his charitable work with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is also getting involved in giving back. His Raise the Barr Foundation, which helps single parents complete their post-secondary education, is giving $500 emergency grants to any current or former RTB scholarship recipients who apply.

The Vikings organization and the Wilf Family Foundation announced last week that they were donating $500,000 to local community resources affected by this crisis.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page, and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Assessing the Vikings' Receiver Group After Adding Tajae Sharpe

The Vikings made an important addition to their receiver room on Wednesday, but there's still work to be done.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Sign Journeyman Defensive End Anthony Zettel

Another depth signing for the Vikings in free agency. Zettel played well as a starter for the Lions in 2017.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Sign Former Titans Receiver Tajae Sharpe To One-Year Deal

The Vikings have added some depth to their wide receiver room ahead of the NFL draft.

Will Ragatz

Analyzing the Vikings Picks in Mel Kiper Jr.'s Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Who does Mel Kiper Jr. have the Vikings selecting in his most recent NFL mock draft?

Will Ragatz

Vikings Sign Former XFL, Ole Miss Linebacker DeMarquis Gates

The former Ole Miss star was with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks before the league had to shut down.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Free Agency: Five Wide Receivers Who Are Still Available

If the Vikings want to add a veteran receiver, there are still plenty of options, including Breshad Perriman and Robby Anderson.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55

Should the Vikings Trade Up in the First Round of the NFL Draft?

With all of the draft capital possessed by the Vikings, they might consider moving up in the first round to go get a potential star.

Will Ragatz

How The Stefon Diggs Trade Came Together In a Matter of Hours

MMQB's Albert Breer has some details on how the Vikings and Bills came to an agreement on a Stefon Diggs trade.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: How Does Diggs Trade Change Things?

Let's check in on some of the latest NFL mock drafts to see what the Vikings do with their extra first-round pick.

Will Ragatz

by

FrickenVikeThat

Former Vikings Receiver Laquon Treadwell Signs With Falcons

The Vikings' 2016 first-round pick is off to a fresh start with Atlanta.

Will Ragatz

by

Footballfan55