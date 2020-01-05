VikingMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Three Reasons to Believe in the Vikings Against the Saints

Will Ragatz

Simply put, no one thinks the Vikings will upset the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

They're 8-point underdogs, but that doesn't tell the whole story. When Mike Zimmer said earlier this week that no one was picking the Vikings, he was spot on. Of the 78 experts to make a pick for this game, only two have taken the Vikings. Many expect it to be an easy, blowout win for the Saints.

But there's still a game to be played. And in their purple on purple uniforms, the Vikings will take the field at the Superdome believing they can win it. Let's take a look at three reasons to be optimistic in the face of long odds.

1. Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen are healthy

The number one thing the Vikings have going for themselves is this: for the first time since Week 6 against the Eagles, they have a fully healthy offense. The return of Thielen coincided with Cook's second upper-body injury, so this will be their first game together in months.

Cook being available changes the game for a Vikings offense that looked horrific without him against the Packers a couple weeks ago; his big-play ability as both a runner and a receiver is crucial to the explosiveness of the offense as a whole. The Vikings are hoping he's as close to 100 percent as possible. Cook hasn't had 100 yards from scrimmage in nearly two months, and it's unlikely the Vikings win this game if he doesn't reach that mark. And don't forget about Alexander Mattison, who is also healthy for this game.

As for Thielen, I believe he's the Vikings' X-factor for this game. He hasn't done much since returning from his hamstring injury. That has to change for the Vikings to have a chance. If he can get going and Kirk Cousins can find Stefon Diggs for a couple big plays, the Vikings will be able to move the ball. Add in the running game, and Vikings have the recipe to keep up with the Saints in a high-scoring game. It'll take an incredible performance from Kirk Cousins and a creatively called game from Kevin Stefanski, but the weapons are there.

2. Mike Zimmer's history against Drew Brees

In four games against the Vikings since Zimmer took over as head coach, Drew Brees has been held to just seven touchdown passes with three interceptions, and hasn't surpassed 300 passing yards in any of those games. He was picked off twice in the Minneapolis Miracle game, and was held to 120 passing yards with another INT in the 2018 regular season meeting.

I'm not suggesting Zimmer has Brees figured out, but he and defensive coordinator George Edwards should have a good plan for how to limit the Saints' future Hall of Fame quarterback. That plan will require a lot of attention towards Michael Thomas. Whether or not it succeeds is another story.

Another reason for optimism on defense: Eric Kendricks is back. The Vikings will need their lone first team All-Pro selection to play like he has all season. In Anthony Harris, Danielle Hunter, and Harrison Smith, the Vikings have no shortage of game-changing playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. Any chance 2017 Xavier Rhodes magically shows up?

3. Sports are weird

I'll let the Star Tribune's Mark Craig explain:

With everyone counting the Vikings out and preparing for Saints-Packers at Lambeau Field next week, I just have a weird feeling that the Vikings might pull off the improbable. Probably not, but who knows? Sports are weird. Let's see what happens.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vikings-Saints Wild Card Round Predictions

Will Ragatz

Who do you think will win on Sunday?

Adam Thielen is an X-Factor for Vikings Against Saints

Will Ragatz

The Vikings need a big game from Thielen, who hasn't done much since returning from injury.

Final Vikings-Saints Injury Report: Mike Hughes to IR, Mackensie Alexander Out

Will Ragatz

The Vikings will be shorthanded in the secondary on Sunday.

Will Ragatz

Eric Kendricks, who was not selected the Pro Bowl, is a first team All-Pro

Vikings Owner Mark Wilf Releases Statement Supporting Long-Term Future of Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman

Will Ragatz

The statement should quiet the noise around Zimmer and Spielman's futures.

Vikings Thursday Injury Report: Eric Kendricks Returns to Practice

Will Ragatz

There's some good news and some bad news on the injury front.

Vikings Sign Defensive End Eddie Yarbrough From Bills Practice Squad

Will Ragatz

This is an intriguing roster move ahead of the playoffs.

Four Teams in NFL History Have Won Three Road Playoff Games to Reach the Super Bowl

Will Ragatz

The Vikings will attempt to join a highly exclusive club.

Vikings to Play Saints at the Superdome in Wild Card Round of Playoffs

Will Ragatz

It's a rematch of the 2017 divisional round.

Vikings 2020 Home and Road Opponents Set

Will Ragatz

We now know the entire 2020 slate of opponents for the Vikings.