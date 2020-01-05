Three Reasons to Believe in the Vikings Against the Saints

Simply put, no one thinks the Vikings will upset the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

They're 8-point underdogs, but that doesn't tell the whole story. When Mike Zimmer said earlier this week that no one was picking the Vikings, he was spot on. Of the 78 experts to make a pick for this game, only two have taken the Vikings. Many expect it to be an easy, blowout win for the Saints.

But there's still a game to be played. And in their purple on purple uniforms, the Vikings will take the field at the Superdome believing they can win it. Let's take a look at three reasons to be optimistic in the face of long odds.

1. Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen are healthy

The number one thing the Vikings have going for themselves is this: for the first time since Week 6 against the Eagles, they have a fully healthy offense. The return of Thielen coincided with Cook's second upper-body injury, so this will be their first game together in months.

Cook being available changes the game for a Vikings offense that looked horrific without him against the Packers a couple weeks ago; his big-play ability as both a runner and a receiver is crucial to the explosiveness of the offense as a whole. The Vikings are hoping he's as close to 100 percent as possible. Cook hasn't had 100 yards from scrimmage in nearly two months, and it's unlikely the Vikings win this game if he doesn't reach that mark. And don't forget about Alexander Mattison, who is also healthy for this game.

As for Thielen, I believe he's the Vikings' X-factor for this game. He hasn't done much since returning from his hamstring injury. That has to change for the Vikings to have a chance. If he can get going and Kirk Cousins can find Stefon Diggs for a couple big plays, the Vikings will be able to move the ball. Add in the running game, and Vikings have the recipe to keep up with the Saints in a high-scoring game. It'll take an incredible performance from Kirk Cousins and a creatively called game from Kevin Stefanski, but the weapons are there.

2. Mike Zimmer's history against Drew Brees

In four games against the Vikings since Zimmer took over as head coach, Drew Brees has been held to just seven touchdown passes with three interceptions, and hasn't surpassed 300 passing yards in any of those games. He was picked off twice in the Minneapolis Miracle game, and was held to 120 passing yards with another INT in the 2018 regular season meeting.

I'm not suggesting Zimmer has Brees figured out, but he and defensive coordinator George Edwards should have a good plan for how to limit the Saints' future Hall of Fame quarterback. That plan will require a lot of attention towards Michael Thomas. Whether or not it succeeds is another story.

Another reason for optimism on defense: Eric Kendricks is back. The Vikings will need their lone first team All-Pro selection to play like he has all season. In Anthony Harris, Danielle Hunter, and Harrison Smith, the Vikings have no shortage of game-changing playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. Any chance 2017 Xavier Rhodes magically shows up?

3. Sports are weird

I'll let the Star Tribune's Mark Craig explain:

With everyone counting the Vikings out and preparing for Saints-Packers at Lambeau Field next week, I just have a weird feeling that the Vikings might pull off the improbable. Probably not, but who knows? Sports are weird. Let's see what happens.