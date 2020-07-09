InsideTheVikings
U.S. Bank Stadium Ranked as Best Venue in NFL

Will Ragatz

According to a poll of 31 writers for The Athletic, the Vikings have the best home stadium in the NFL. Each writer was asked to rank their top five and bottom five venues in the NFL, and U.S. Bank Stadium came out on top.

23 of the 31 writers ranked the Vikings' home in their top five, with seven writers deeming it the best of the best. Those first-place votes trailed only Lambeau Field, which finished fourth overall in this ranking.

Here's what The Athletic Vikings beat writer Chad Graff wrote:

U.S. Bank Stadium has a few features that separate itself from the rest of the pack, even among the newest stadiums. Of course, you’d have to start with the transparent roof, the first of its kind on a North American stadium. From the seats, you can see the downtown skyline through the glass. Many early-arriving fans for the Super Bowl two years ago wore sunglasses, offering an outdoor feel in a state where you usually wouldn’t want to be outdoors in February. (It gets so bright that they had to install curtains for the Final Four.) From the outside, the glass paneling offers cool reflections of both the skyline and the sunset. There’s no overhanging, massive jumbotron that could distract from actually watching the play below, and, importantly, the seats are spacious and comfortable. It’s not perfect, of course. Occasionally, the corridors can feel a bit cramped. But in a time where many of the modern stadiums feel similar, Minnesota’s stands out.

The Vikings have gone 24-9 in regular season and playoff home games since the stadium opened in 2016.

Soldier Field in Chicago came in seventh in the rankings, making the NFC North the only division with three stadiums in the top ten. The Lions' Ford Field was in the middle of the pack at 19th overall.

