Veteran Cornerbacks The Vikings Could Still Target in Free Agency

With three weeks remaining until the NFL Draft, the Vikings have two cornerbacks on their roster who have ever started an NFL game. Those players, Mike Hughes and Holton Hill, have a combined nine starts since entering the league in 2018.

The Vikings' oldest corner is former Canadian Football League star Marcus Sayles, who is 25. He's never played an NFL snap. Hughes, Hill, Kris Boyd, and the remaining depth pieces at CB are all just 23 years old.

After losing Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, and Mackensie Alexander, the Vikings should be looking to add corners early and often in the draft, but that won't address the issue of the team's youth at the position. To provide some stability and leadership, the Vikings will likely look to add a veteran corner at some point this offseason.

Most of the big names at CB have found new homes already, but the Vikings might not be in position to make a major move anyways. They have $13 million in cap space right now, but with roughly $5 million needed for their draft class, that number is down to $8 million. There are a number of ways that more could be cleared, including an extension or trade involving Anthony Harris, but it's still not a huge amount of money.

With that in mind, here's a look at the remaining corner options on the free agent market.

Logan Ryan (Age: 29)

Ryan is the top option remaining, considering his age and his seven-year track record of solid play. He had 13 interceptions in his four years with the Patriots, and had four last year in his third year with the Titans. Ryan also had 8.5 sacks over the past two years as one of the league's more physical slot corners. He's probably looking for $8-10 million per year, so the Vikings are unlikely to be involved.

Dre Kirkpatrick (30)

The 2012 first-round pick was recently released by the Bengals after eight seasons. He played the first two years of his career under Mike Zimmer, so there could be a reunion angle for the Vikings. He wouldn't be as expensive as Ryan, but after the Vikings neglected to make a strong offer for Alexander or Nickell Robey-Coleman, it's fair to wonder if they'll look to bring in anyone other than a veteran minimum-type.

Darqueze Dennard (28)

Another former Bengals corner, Dennard was set to sign a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jaguars, but the deal fell through at the last minute. The six-year veteran was a top-20 corner in PFF's grading system last year.

Trumaine Johnson (30)

Johnson has 23 career interceptions in eight years with the Rams and Jets, including seven in 2015. That type of consistent ball production has value. The Vikings also only have one corner over 6 feet tall (Hill), so they could look to add someone like Johnson or Kirkpatrick, both of whom stand 6'2".

Morris Claiborne (30)

Claiborne hasn't lived up to the hype after being drafted sixth overall in 2012, but he could be an interesting veteran option. After seven years with the Cowboys and Jets, Claiborne spent last season with the Chiefs. A substance abuse suspension cost him four games and could deter Zimmer and the Vikings.

Bashaud Breeland (28)

PFF wasn't a fan of Breeland's play in Kansas City last year, but the veteran has 12 interceptions in his six seasons and received strong grades in 2015 and 2017. He averaged 15 passes defended per year during his first four seasons, all with Washington.

Daryl Worley (25)

The youngest player I've listed so far, Worley still has some upside. He's got great size and length, but hasn't put it all together through four NFL seasons.

Ross Cockrell (29)

Cockrell has played for four teams in six years and missed all of the 2018 season with an injury, so he wouldn't cost much. When healthy, he's been fairly reliable, with PFF grades above 71 every year from 2015-2017. He had two picks last year for the Panthers.

Prince Amukamara (31)

Amukamara might be too old for the Vikings to be interested, but he still played at an above-average level for the Bears last year in his ninth NFL season.

Eli Apple (24)

Apple became the latest surprise free agent after his deal with the Raiders fell through. The 2016 first-round pick has been the definition of average through four seasons. Maybe Zimmer would see something in Apple that he could try to unlock.

Probably too old: Aqib Talib (34), Brandon Carr (34), Tramon Williams (37), Johnathan Joseph (36), Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (34), Tramaine Brock Sr. (32)

Other scrap heap options: Jason Verrett (29, lots of injuries), B.W. Webb (30), Akeem King (28), Neiko Thorpe (30), Johnson Bademosi (30), Cyrus Jones (26), Kayvon Webster (29), Aaron Colvin (28)

