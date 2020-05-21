Vikings 2021 Free Agents: Which Players are Entering Contract Years?

The Vikings experienced an exodus of talent this offseason, though only a portion of that was due to traditional free agency losses. Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, Stephen Weatherly, Jayron Kearse, Andrew Sendejo, and Laquon Treadwell were the notable names who signed elsewhere after their contracts expired in Minnesota. The other big departures were cap casualties (Everson Griffen, Xavier Rhodes, Linval Joseph, Josh Kline) or traded (Stefon Diggs).

Several of the Vikings' notable free agents were re-signed, tendered, or franchise tagged by the team, including Anthony Harris, C.J. Ham, Eric Wilson, Dan Bailey, Britton Colquitt, and Ameer Abdullah.

I say this to explain that just because a player is set to hit free agency, that doesn't mean they won't be back with the same team the following year. And even if a player is under contract for several more years, there's no guarantee they'll play out that contract with the organization that they signed it with.

With that in mind, here's an early look at the Vikings' 2021 free agents, courtesy of Spotrac.

Stars with extensions likely coming soon

RB Dalvin Cook

S Anthony Harris

The Vikings' most obvious remaining priority before the 2020 season begins is to work out contract extensions with Cook and Harris. Cook is entering the final year of his rookie deal and still doesn't have a new contract. Harris was the team's top unrestricted free agent in March, but the Vikings applied the franchise tag and now have until July 15th to work out an extension.

The slight conundrum when it comes to both of these players is that their ability and their value may not exactly align. Cook is a transcendent talent, especially in the Vikings' wide-zone scheme, but running backs have become increasingly viewed as expendable and aren't particularly valuable in the eyes of analytics. Harris is also an incredible player, but the Vikings must decide if it's worth committing roughly an eighth of the salary cap to two safeties, a position Mike Zimmer has said is not "the most important" on defense.

Other expiring rookie contracts from the 2017 draft class

LG Pat Elflein

DT Jaleel Johnson

LB Ben Gedeon

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

This is a big-time prove-it year for Elflein (third round), Johnson (fourth), and Gedeon (fourth) from the 2017 draft class. Elflein has played both center and left guard and struggled in pass protection at both spots. Johnson finally earned a rotational role last year in his third season, but the Vikings have a lot of depth at defensive tackle. Gedeon has been the most solid of these three, but he has dealt with concussions and will also face plenty of competition at linebacker.

Odenigbo is technically a different story, as he was cut twice and signed a two-year deal in 2019. But since he's the only late-round pick from the 2017 class still around, I thought I'd include him here. With Griffen gone, Odenigbo is in line to start at defensive end.

2017 UDFA who signed an RFA tender this offseason

LB Eric Wilson

Wilson has come a long way since going undrafted three years ago, signing a $3.26 million tender to stay in Minnesota in 2020. He'll likely be the No. 3 linebacker and could get a decent-sized contract somewhere next offseason.

2018 UDFAs who will be restricted free agents

CB Holton Hill

DT Hercules Mata'afa

RB Mike Boone

WR Chad Beebe

How about the Vikings' haul in college free agency two years ago? They found a corner who could potentially start this year, a defensive end-turned-tackle who has a chance to start at three-technique, and a couple offensive weapons with NFL talent. This year is a big opportunity for Hill and Mata'afa to earn themselves a lot of money. Boone could stick around past this season as the No. 3 RB, while Beebe could be in the team's long-term plans if he's able to stay healthy (a big if).

Players who signed one-year deals this offseason

WR Tajae Sharpe

DE Anthony Zettel

LB DeMarquis Gates

RB/KR Ameer Abdullah

QB Sean Mannion

OT Rashod Hill

G Dakota Dozier

C Brett Jones

All eight of these players are essentially on prove-it deals for 2020. If they make the team and play well, they could earn long-term deals in Minnesota or elsewhere next offseason. Otherwise, they may have to look for another one-year deal somewhere.

The only one of these players I have projected to get cut this year is Dozier, but I have the other seven making the team in backup or depth roles. Sharpe might have the clearest path to contributing if he can win the WR3 job over Bisi Johnson, KJ Osborn, and Quartney Davis.

Players who signed two-year practice squad deals last offseason

OL Aviante Collins

LB Cameron Smith

WR Alexander Hollins

Collins was a UDFA in 2017 and has a chance to win a backup job at either tackle or guard this season, while Smith (fifth-round pick) and Hollins (UDFA) are 2019 acquisitions looking to stick around for the future. I don't have any of these three making the 2020 team in my current projections, though I do have Smith staying on the practice squad for another year as depth.

One-year reserve/future deals

WR Davion Davis

CB Kemon Hall

RB Tony Brooks-James

CB Nate Meadors

DE Stacy Keely

I have all five of these players getting cut before this season, so their free agent status likely won't matter.

One-year deal from another team's practice squad

DE Eddie Yarbrough

The Vikings signed Yarbrough from the Bills' practice squad in December, and he'll compete with players like Zettel and Kenny Willekes for a spot on the roster. I don't currently have him making the team.

