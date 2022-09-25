Vikings' Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook Score Milestone Touchdowns

Heading into Week 3, neither Dalvin Cook nor Adam Thielen — two of the Vikings' top offensive weapons — had scored a touchdown this season.

That changed in the first half on Sunday against the Lions. After falling down 14-0, touchdowns by Thielen and Cook helped the Vikings tie the score at 14 heading into halftime.

Both scores also happened to be milestone touchdowns.

Thielen's one-yard second-quarter touchdown reception was the 50th of his career, tying him with Sammy White for fourth in Vikings history. Only Cris Carter (110), Randy Moss (92), and Anthony Carter (52) have more. Thielen was able to get wide open in the back of the end zone, making it easy for Kirk Cousins.

A big fourth down stop on an Eric Kendricks pass breakup helped the Vikings get the ball back, and they were able to tie the game late in the first half. A Thielen reception on fourth down moved the chains, and Cook got to the edge for his first touchdown run of the season.

It's the 40th rushing touchdown of Cook's career, tying him with Ted Brown for fourth in Vikings history. Only Adrian Peterson (97), Chuck Foreman (52), and Bill Brown (52) have more.

Thielen (36 receiving yards) and Cook (51 rushing yards) are the Vikings' stat leaders at the skill positions at halftime.

