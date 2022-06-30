Vikings Announce Training Camp Practice Dates, Details on Special Practices

Training camp is less than a month away. Here's how you can watch the Vikings practice.

All of sudden, it feels like training camp is right around the corner. Here are all the details you need to know for Vikings camp this year, the first under the new regime of Kevin O'Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Rookies will report to TCO Performance Center on Sunday, July 24th, which is just over three weeks away. The rest of the roster will report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The first practice open to fans, dubbed "Back Together Saturday," will be on July 30th. That will be a padless practice; of the 14 practices open to fans, 10 will be padded practices. It will also be one of two premier practices, which cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Parking at all 14 practices costs $10.

The first padded practice open to fans will be on Monday, August 1st.

There are two other special practices to note. On Monday, August 8th, the Vikings will have a padded night practice at TCO Stadium (that's the other premier practice). And on Wednesday and Thursday, August 17th and 18th, the Vikings will host joint practices with the 49ers ahead of their preseason game on Saturday the 20th.

Outside of the two premier practices, the cost to attend is $5 for adults and free for kids. There are also four free "fan appreciation" days.

Fans can also purchase seats in the Omni Lakes Hospitality Tent for $75, which comes with shaded premiere seating, food, and non-alcoholic drinks.

Training camp at TCO is open from 11:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, with practice running from roughly 2:30 to 4:30. Kids can get autographs from select position groups following practice. There's also a Youth Football Clinic happening from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on select days.

Full details on training camp can be found on the Vikings' website, which is also where tickets can be purchased.

Here's the full schedule:

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.