Vikings at Broncos Live Score Updates: 2022 NFL Preseason, Week 3

The Vikings are set to wrap up their three-game preseason slate with a road matchup against the Broncos on Saturday night.

Losses to the Raiders and 49ers over the previous two weekends have the Vikings looking for their first win of the preseason; they're riding a meaningless six-game losing streak in preseason games that dates back to 2019.

More important than the outcome is the evaluation that will occur. This is a huge final opportunity for players on the roster bubble to impress the Vikings' coaches and front office decision-makers ahead of cutdown day on Tuesday, when the roster will go from 80 players down to 53.

The Vikings once again will rest virtually all of their starters. They released a list of 33 players who will not participate in tonight's game in Denver, including starters and several players with known injuries: Lewis Cine, Andrew Booth Jr., Dan Chisena, Irv Smith Jr., and Janarius Robinson.

I'm not sure why Chazz Surratt, Blake Lynch, and Jonathan Bullard aren't playing. Maybe they're dealing with injuries — or maybe the Vikings have already made a decision on their roster status, one way or another.

Despite not being listed, newly-acquired quarterback Nick Mullens is not expected to play, according to Chris Tomasson. The Vikings' new presumed backup is still learning the offense. It'll be another split between Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond, who might be competing against each other for a practice squad spot.

Second Quarter

Broncos 3, Vikings 0

12:53 — Vikings cornerback Kris Boyd makes several plays in a row to stall a Broncos drive. They settle for a long field goal to take a 3-0 lead.

First Quarter

1:36 — The Vikings are dealing with a variety of injuries tonight. DT T.Y. McGill (ankle) and ILB Troy Dye (foot) have been ruled out for the rest of the game. Brian Asamoah, one of two inside linebackers still available for Minnesota, got banged up but was able to return. Safety Josh Metellus also shaken up.

1:47 — Sean Mannion very nearly throws a pick-six to Alex Singleton on third down. New Vikings punter Ryan Wright delivers a beauty to pin the Broncos.

7:15 — The Broncos drove 89 yards on the game's opening possession, then made it all for naught with a turnover. Brett Rypien's pass was deflected by Myles Dorn into the hands of OLB Luiji Vilain. Minnesota takes over.