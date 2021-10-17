Vikings at Panthers Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season Week 6

Follow along as the Vikings take on the Panthers in their final game before a bye week.

This is a big one for the Vikings.

After surviving a scare from the Lions last week, they've got an opportunity to get back to .500 by taking down the Panthers on the road. Given the difficulty of Minnesota's schedule following next week's bye, this feels like one the Vikings have to have.

The Panthers are going to be fired up for it too after losing their last two games and crashing back to earth after a 3-0 start. They want to defend their home field and avoid dropping a third straight.

This could be a low-scoring game between two top-ten defenses in the league. On paper, the Panthers have a slightly better defense but a worse offense than the Vikings, as they'll be missing running back Christian McCaffrey again. The key is going to be which team's offensive line can hold up better against the other's impressive pass rush, giving their quarterback time in the pocket to make plays.

Rookie Christian Darrisaw will make his first NFL start at left tackle for the Vikings. It's unclear if veteran Rashod Hill will rotate in with Darrisaw or not.

The Vikings will have Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Anthony Barr all available this week, although they'll be without Michael Pierce and Ben Ellefson. They elevated newly-signed TE Luke Stocker to the active roster to replace Ellefson's role as a blocker.

Inactive for the Vikings are Pierce, Ellefson, Kellen Mond, Patrick Jones II, Chazz Surratt, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Follow along below for live score updates.

Second Quarter

Vikings 12, Panthers 7

10:59 — The Vikings get in the end zone for the first time after an excellent drive. Chris Herndon gets the TD on his first catch as a Viking, but Dalvin Cook gets tripped up on the two-point try.

First Quarter

Panthers 7, Vikings 6

2:57 — The Vikings once again settle for a field goal attempt from the seven-yard line. Joseph connects again to make it 7-6 Carolina. I would've gone for that on 4th and 2.

Panthers 7, Vikings 3

8:27 — That's a rough turn of events for the Vikings. After getting the ball back, Justin Jefferson fumbled on a screen pass and the Panthers scored a touchdown two plays later. Both defenses already making things happen in this game.

Vikings 3, Panthers 0

11:52 — The Vikings can't get into the end zone, but they do put up three points on a short Greg Joseph field goal to take the early lead after Breeland's pick.

14:48 — Bashaud Breeland picks off Sam Darnold on the first play from scrimmage and the Vikings take over in great field position. Bad mistake by Darnold.