Vikings vs. Bears Monday Night Football Live Score Updates — NFL Week 15

Time to find out if the Vikings can take care of business and keep their season alive, or if they're going to once again melt down against the Bears with everything on the line.

The Vikings desperately need a win on Monday Night Football. With the Saints winning yesterday, a Vikings loss today would drop their playoff chances to just 5 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight. With a win and an Eagles win on Tuesday night, the Vikings' chances would be at 34 percent — and they'd be in playoff picture as the No. 7 seed heading into Week 16.

On paper, this should be a winnable game for the Vikings. The Bears are missing several key players, including their entire starting secondary, as well as several coaches. They're also 4-9 this season for a reason. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has struggled to take care of the ball, so Mike Zimmer and the Vikings should be able to pressure him into some mistakes. On the other side of the ball, the Bears haven't been nearly the dominant defense we've seen in the past. With no Khalil Mack and others, Kirk Cousins should have time to find Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn downfield, while Dalvin Cook gets a lot of work in the running game. Adam Thielen is out for the Vikings.

Follow along below for live updates on all of the game's big plays, and follow me on Twitter for commentary, highlights, and more.

First Quarter

2:37 — Huge play from the Vikings' defense. Cameron Dantzler knocks the ball out of Justin Fields' hands for a fumble that was recovered by Anthony Barr.

Vikings 7, Bears 0

5:03 — There's Jefferson. After the Bears went three and out, the Vikings got it back and drove for a touchdown by getting the ball to their star receiver. An 18-yard gain on third down moved the chains, and a 12-yard touchdown on third down opened the scoring.

11:26 — No targets for Justin Jefferson on a disappointing first drive for the Vikings. Kirk Cousins slightly overthrew Tyler Conklin on third and short and Minnesota punted it away.