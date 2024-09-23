Vikings begin Packers week as underdogs going to Lambeau Field
The Vikings are 3-0 and far and away the best story in the NFL through the early part of the season, but that doesn't mean the money is flowing in on Minnesota to go into Lambeau Field and steal a victory from the Green Bay Packers this week.
According to the DraftKings sportsbook, the Packers are favored by three points over the Vikings.
Minnesota has launched itself into the contender conversation with three dominant showings. They blew out the Giants at MetLife Stadium to begin the season and then suffocated the 49ers and Texans in back-to-back weeks.
Green Bay, meanwhile, has won two straight games with Malik Willis at quarterback after Jordan Love suffered a sprained MCL in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Love was a game-time decision Sunday and the Packers chose to hold him out, setting the stage for his potential return this week against Minnesota.
The Packers lost to the Eagles in a nail biter in the opener and then took care of business at home against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Neither the Colts or Titans are expected to compete for a spot in the playoffs, so while the Vikings have two wins over Super Bowl contenders, the Packers have yet to beat a high-end opponent.