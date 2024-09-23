Inside The Vikings

Vikings begin Packers week as underdogs going to Lambeau Field

Green Bay is 2-1 with a loss to the Eagles and wins over the Colts and Titans.

Joe Nelson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates a first down reception against Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during their football game Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates a first down reception against Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) during their football game Sunday, October 29, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Vikings are 3-0 and far and away the best story in the NFL through the early part of the season, but that doesn't mean the money is flowing in on Minnesota to go into Lambeau Field and steal a victory from the Green Bay Packers this week.

According to the DraftKings sportsbook, the Packers are favored by three points over the Vikings.

Minnesota has launched itself into the contender conversation with three dominant showings. They blew out the Giants at MetLife Stadium to begin the season and then suffocated the 49ers and Texans in back-to-back weeks.

Green Bay, meanwhile, has won two straight games with Malik Willis at quarterback after Jordan Love suffered a sprained MCL in the Packers' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Love was a game-time decision Sunday and the Packers chose to hold him out, setting the stage for his potential return this week against Minnesota.

The Packers lost to the Eagles in a nail biter in the opener and then took care of business at home against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Neither the Colts or Titans are expected to compete for a spot in the playoffs, so while the Vikings have two wins over Super Bowl contenders, the Packers have yet to beat a high-end opponent.

