Vikings-Bengals Live Score Updates — Regular Season Week 1

Follow along for updates on the Vikings' 2021 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's time for football.

Time to find out if the Vikings' reloaded defense is legit, if the offensive line has improved, what Justin Jefferson has in store for his second season, and so many other storylines.

It's just one game, but the Vikings' opener against the Bengals today will tell us a lot about this team. It's a game they should win if they expect to be contenders this season, and a loss would create some early tension in a critically important season.

Minnesota's inactives for this game include Cameron Dantzler and Kellen Mond, along with injured players Anthony Barr and Christian Darrisaw. You can find the full inactives list and analysis here. Nick Vigil and Rashod Hill are in the starting lineup in place of Barr and Darrisaw, respectively.

The Bengals will be without former Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes, which is good news for Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Even without Waynes, this game features a number of players and coaches going against their old team: Mike Zimmer, Paul Guenther, Riley Reiff, Mackensie Alexander, and Vigil.

The Vikings are 5-2 in regular season openers under Mike Zimmer, having won four straight prior to last year. The last time they opened on the road was in 2016 against the Titans, when they scored two defensive touchdowns in a win. They're wearing the purple jerseys on the road today, just like they were in that game. The Bengals will be in all white to combat the heat (high of 88 degrees).

Here's how to watch or listen to the game.

Follow along below for live updates of score changes and other big plays.

Live Updates

First Quarter

7:00 — The Bengals couldn't get much going on their opening possession, with Nick Vigil and Eric Kendricks making nice open-field tackles. The Vikings then got the ball back and went three-and-out.

11:44 — The Vikings are forced to punt after an opening drive that saw them get called for four — yes, four — offensive penalties. Three false starts (two on C.J. Ham) and a holding penalty on Oli Udoh. Not an auspicious start.