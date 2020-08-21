Vikings Bring in Veteran Safety George Iloka For Workout

The Vikings' never-ending search for additional depth at safety might lead to a reunion with an old friend.

The team brought in veteran George Iloka for a workout this week, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "No immediate signing, but could revisit closer to the season," he tweeted.

Iloka signed with the Vikings back in 2018 after being released by the Bengals, where he spent his first six NFL seasons. He played in all 16 games that season, making three starts, but had just 16 total tackles and a forced fumble. With the emergence of Anthony Harris, Iloka only played 120 defensive snaps and spent most of his time on special teams.

Iloka signed with the Cowboys in March 2019 but was waived after training camp and was out of football last season.

The 30-year-old safety was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2012 after a standout career at Boise State. He didn't play much as a rookie, but started 76 of a possible 80 games between 2013 and 2017, racking up 341 tackles, 32 passes defended, and nine interceptions during that span. Mike Zimmer was Iloka's defensive coordinator for the first two seasons of his career.

At 6'4", 225, Iloka is a huge, physical safety. He's always been a strong run defender who can play in the box, but he's also got some ball skills on the back end. Iloka's main weakness is his athleticism in coverage, especially at this point in his career.

This is the latest move by the Vikings to address their lack of safety depth behind Harris and Harrison Smith. They worked out veteran Jahleel Addae last week and signed Steven Parker off waivers from the Dolphins.

The Vikings drafted a couple late-round safeties this year in Josh Metellus and Brian Cole II, but it doesn't seem like they view those guys as ready to step up if either star safety went down. The second-team safeties in recent days have been Parker and converted cornerback Nate Meadors.

The Vikings worked out Addae but didn't sign him, so we'll see if they pull the trigger on a reunion with Iloka.

