Vikings Bringing Back Beloved '96 Questions' Video Series With Brian Robison

96 Questions is back.

The Vikings surprised everyone on a Monday afternoon in June with the announcement that they're bringing back the beloved video series hosted by former defensive end Brian Robison. The first episode of 2022 will be posted on the Vikings' YouTube channel this week.

96 Questions, which took place during the Vikings' 2016 and 2017 seasons, was no ordinary video content series from an NFL team. It became a massive hit, with one video garnering over 5 million views on YouTube. The episodes were viewed hundreds of thousands to millions of times on YouTube, with clips frequently going viral on other social media platforms like Twitter.

It wasn't just Vikings fans who enjoyed 96 Questions; each YouTube video's comment section is filled with fans of other NFL teams and even non-football fans expressing their appreciation for the series.

A huge part of the appeal of 96 Questions was the personality of Robison, a fan favorite who spent his entire 11-year NFL career (2007-17) with the Vikings. He shined as the host and was able to get hilarious answers out of his teammates. Fans also appreciated seeing a different side of some of their favorite Vikings players, including Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, and Stefon Diggs.

Robison, a former fourth-round pick out of Texas, is tied for tenth in Vikings history with 60 career sacks. He was released by the Vikings during final roster cuts in 2018, then officially announced his retirement in an emotional video the following April.

Now, three years later, he's back as the host of 96 Questions. It should be a lot of fun to hear from some new players in this series, as only a handful of players — Cook, Thielen, Harrison Smith, Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and C.J. Ham — are still around from the 2017 team.

And even though Robison is no longer on the team, it'll be cool to regularly see him on camera again. One question: will the Vikings' new No. 96, Armon Watts, have a special role as a co-host with Robison?

We'll find out soon.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.